Eisenhower Road to Close Aug. 4

Eisenhower Road will be closed between 7th Street and 13th Street on Tuesday, Aug. 4, while crews complete cleanup following recent roadway improvements. Please use an alternate route if you're traveling in the area. We appreciate your patience.

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