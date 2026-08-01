Boil Water Advisory Issued for Franklin County RWD 2, RWD 3 and City of Princeton
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Franklin Co RWD 2, Franklin Co RWD 3, and City of Princeton public water supply systems located in Franklin County.
Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:
- Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
- Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
- If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
- Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
- Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.
The advisory took effect on July 31, 2026 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the systems at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because the systems cannot currently maintain the minimum required chlorine residual. Failure to maintain required chlorine residual levels may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination.
Regardless of whether the public water supplier or Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.
For consumer questions, please contact the Franklin Co RWD 2 water system at 785-242-4178, or the Franklin Co RWD 3 water system at 785-893-4192, or the City of Princeton water system at 785-937-4103, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/468/Disruption-in-Water-Service
Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.
If you are unsure about your water district you can check by clicking here.
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