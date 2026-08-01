Boil Water Advisory Issued for Franklin County RWD 2, RWD 3 and City of Princeton

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Franklin Co RWD 2, Franklin Co RWD 3, and City of Princeton public water supply systems located in Franklin County.

The advisory took effect on July 31, 2026 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the systems at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because the systems cannot currently maintain the minimum required chlorine residual. Failure to maintain required chlorine residual levels may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, please contact the Franklin Co RWD 2 water system at 785-242-4178, or the Franklin Co RWD 3 water system at 785-893-4192, or the City of Princeton water system at 785-937-4103, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/468/Disruption-in-Water-Service