Eisenhower Road to Close Friday for Road Improvements
Eisenhower Road will be closed between 7th Street and 13th Street on Friday, July 31, while roadway improvements are made.
Crews will be milling and improving sections of the roadway to create a smoother driving surface before chip sealing.
Please use an alternate route and allow extra travel time if you're in the area. We appreciate your patience as we work to improve one of the County's busiest maintained roadways.
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