AI Cyber Attacks Demand a Fully-Agentic, Human-Led Response - TENEX.ai Can Do That In A Week

At Black Hat 2026 TENEX unveils Turn-Key Fully-Agentic Human-Led Security platform deployable on Google SecOps and Microsoft Sentinel in as little as seven days

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI has fundamentally changed the economics of cyber defense. Attackers now use frontier AI models to accelerate reconnaissance, scale exploit attempts, discover and weaponize vulnerabilities within hours, and automate full campaigns at a scale that no SOC team or platform was ever built to detect or respond to. Any Security Operations Center or MDR built around analyst headcount paired with a bounded alert queue cannot detect or absorb an attacker whose cost per attempt is falling toward zero. And, every day organizations delay closing that coverage gap, the advantage compounds on the attacker's side. TENEX was built to eliminate that gap.The era of AI-assisted security is ending. The era of AI-operated human-led security has begun.Today, TENEX.ai announced the commercial availability of its turn-key, fully agentic, human-led Security Operations platform, purpose-built for organizations that need to defend against AI-powered attacks without replacing their existing security infrastructure. TENEX is defining the Fully-Agentic, Human-Led Security Operations as a new category of cybersecurity - one where autonomous AI agents execute the operational work of the SOC while expert humans retain governance, accountability, and final authority.Organizations can deploy TENEX on Google SecOps or Microsoft Sentinel and be operational in as little as 7 days - without replacing that infrastructure, deploying new sensors, rewriting detections, or migrating data. The platform is already operating across regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, energy, and critical infrastructure.Rather than adding AI tools or agents as another analyst assistant, TENEX delivers a complete operational Security Operations platform paired with elite human expertise. Specialized AI agents autonomously investigate every alert, correlate telemetry across hundreds of security technologies across every stage of the attack lifecycle, build disposition-ready cases, and present complete investigative reasoning. The majority of alerts are dispositioned in under one minute. Human experts - including named U.S. based analysts at TENEX and within the customer’s organization - remain accountable for every security decision including escalation, providing governance, judgment, auditability, and follow up.The platform has been operating with production customers for more than eighteen months, demonstrating that fully-agentic, human-led operations are not a future vision - they are a production reality today.Production Results:- Investigates 100% of ingested alerts- Mean Tier 1 triage in under one minute- Up to 6.2x analyst productivity- Human-governed AI with complete auditability- Production deployment in 7 days for Google SecOps and Microsoft Sentinel customersAs organizations increasingly confront autonomous attackers, TENEX believes the future of security operations will not be defined by larger SOC teams. It will be defined by autonomous systems operating under human accountability."Defending machine-speed attacks with human-speed operations is no longer a technical challenge. It is an existential security risk," said Eric Foster, CEO and co-founder of TENEX.ai. "The question isn't whether organizations will adopt agentic security operations - the question is who gets there first, the organization or AI-powered adversaries.""For years, I’ve argued that the winning model in cybersecurity isn’t human or machine - it’s human with machine,” David Linthicum, globally recognized AI, cloud, and cybersecurity thought leader. “TENEX’s agentic SOC proves that point. By autonomously investigating every alert and surfacing disposition‑ready cases in under a minute, they’ve shown how AI can deliver speed without sacrificing trust or judgment."Artificial intelligence has fundamentally changed what security operations can deliver. For the first time, organizations can realistically investigate every alert, resolve every case, and measure success against the metric security leaders have always wanted but rarely achieved: risk mitigated, not alerts acknowledged, tickets closed, or cases deferred. Organizations on Google SecOps or Microsoft Sentinel can now get there immediately with TENEX. To find out more, visit TENEX.aiMeet TENEX at Black Hat 2026:See Fully-Agentic, Human-Led Security Operations in action in the TENEX BlackHat Lounge. See live how TENEX triages, investigates, and responds to threats in seconds, not minutes.TENEX.AI BlackHat LoungeOpen Daily | August 5–6 | 9:00 AM – 6:00 PMMandalay Bay Convention Center | Floor 3 | Banyan FHighlights include:- Espresso all day- Private executive briefings with the TENEX leadership team- One‑on‑one meetings with TENEX security architects and practitioners- Live Capture the Flag Sessions on the TENEX Agentic SecOps platform- Agentic SOC Alliance launch event with Greg Clark, CEO ExtraHop, Kevin Mandia, CEO Armadin, Eric Foster, CEO TENEX.ai | Wednesday August 5th, 3:00 PM- TENEX.ai Happy Hour and Book Signing | Thursday August 6th, 4:00–6:00 PM | Cocktails and networking with security leaders plus a book signing with cybersecurity legend Richard Stiennon of IT‑Harvest, author of Guardians of the Machine AgeAbout TENEXTENEX.ai is the leader in agentic‑native, human‑led security operations and a next‑generation MDR provider built by operators who have scaled MDR before and by founding engineers from Google Chronicle and leading AI labs. TENEX serves enterprise customers across the Google and Microsoft security ecosystems. TENEX’s AI‑native, human‑led agentic SOC platform autonomously triages, investigates, hunts, and responds to threats with elite human analysts always in the loop combining the speed and scale of AI with the accountability of human‑led security operations. Backed by Crosspoint Capital Partners, Shield Capital, DTCP, Deepwork Capital, and the Florida Opportunity Fund, with its seed round led in 2025 by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), TENEX is headquartered in Sarasota, FL, with offices in Overland Park, San Jose, and Phoenix. Learn more at TENEX.ai

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