TENEX.AI Expands Microsoft Security Collaboration to Help Enterprises Realize the Promise of the Agentic SOC

TENEX to accelerate AI-Powered Security Operations for Enterprise Customers

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TENEX.AI, The AI SOC Company, and the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in the United States according to IT-Harvest’s Cyber 150, today announced an expanded integration with Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender. The integration provides enterprise security teams with a faster path to measurable AI outcomes: accelerated threat detection, faster response, and a practical path to a fully agentic Security Operations Center (SOC).The announcement follows TENEX.AI’s Series B funding round, which has fueled rapid expansion across engineering, threat intelligence, and go-to-market. The company continues to add top cybersecurity talent to meet growing demand for its AI native - human driven approach, and close alignment with leading hyperscalers has been a core part of its strategy from the start. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping enterprise customers operationalize AI across security operations and maximize the value of their Microsoft Security investments.The future of enterprise cybersecurity will be defined by companies that deeply support the hyperscaler platforms. Enterprises already rely on Microsoft as a natural partner in that strategy. The combination of TENEX.AI’s AI SOC and Microsoft’s Security platform gives customers the best of both worlds: full stack, AI-native security operations built on the Microsoft environment they already run today."Microsoft is investing in frontier AI which will help shape what security operations look like for the next decade. Their commitment to agentic AI, large-scale reasoning, and real-time threat intelligence represents a genuine leap forward. TENEX.ai was built to bring that power to bear for enterprise security teams. Together, we give customers something they’ve never had access to before: the ability to radically accelerate their move to a fully agentic SOC, compress time to value, and leave behind the slow, reactive security operations model that still dominates the market."— Eric Foster, Chief Executive Officer, Tenex.ai AI SOC"Enterprises have already made significant investments in the Microsoft ecosystem and are looking for practical ways to unlock the value of AI in their security operations. Microsoft has established itself as a leader through its investments in AI, security, and the global scale of Azure. The opportunity now is to bring those innovations into day-to-day operations and deliver measurable outcomes. TENEX.AI’s AI-native SOC was purpose-built to help customers realize that value. Together, we’re enabling organizations to accelerate their journey toward autonomous security operations while improving the speed, quality, and effectiveness of their defenses."— Elias "Lou" Manousos, Chairman of the Board, Tenex.ai AI SOC | Founder, RiskIQ (acquired by Microsoft)"Agentic security represents an important evolution in how organizations scale to protect their environments," said Jason Graefe, Corporate Vice President, AI Partner Catalyst, at Microsoft. "AI-native companies like TENEX help accelerate this shift by bringing new operational models and outcome-driven approaches to enterprises. We see strong alignment between the Microsoft Security platform, agentic solutions and the opportunity created for organizations looking to modernize."The integration brings together Tenex.ai’s AI SOC and AI-native MDR capabilities with Microsoft Sentinel and Defender, enabling customers to benefit from a unified, intelligent approach to security operations and managed detection and response. The collaboration also includes go-to-market alignment through Microsoft’s partner ecosystem, broadening access to TENEX’s capabilities across the enterprise market. For enterprise security teams, this means faster detection, faster response, and a dramatically accelerated path to the value of a fully agentic SOC - all within the Microsoft security environment they already rely on.Learn MoreEnterprises interested in advancing their security operations with AI-native capabilities built to maximize the Microsoft Security platform can learn more at TENEX.ai/microsoft About TENEX.aiTENEX.AI is the AI SOC Company, delivering AI-native, human-led security operations and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for the enterprise. Built from the ground up around AI by leaders who have built and scaled MDR businesses, and founding engineers from hyperscalers and leading AI labs, TENEX helps organizations detect, investigate, hunt, and respond to threats at machine speed with expert human analysts always in the loop. Recently named the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in the United States by IT-Harvest’s 2026 Cyber 150, TENEX serves enterprise customers across both the Google and Microsoft security ecosystems. Learn more by visiting TENEX.AI

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