TENEX.ai Named Official Cybersecurity Partner of the Kansas City Chiefs

TENEX.ai, the leader in agentic‑native, human‑led security operations, announced it has been named the Official Cybersecurity Partner of the Kansas City Chiefs.

TENEX brings the right blend of innovation, speed, and reliability to help us stay ahead of emerging threats, and we believe their AI‑driven approach strengthens our ability to protect...” — Kevin Higgins, CISO Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TENEX.ai, the leader in agentic‑native, human‑led security operations, today announced it has been named the Official Cybersecurity Partner of the Kansas City Chiefs.With millions of fans depending on seamless broadcasts, digital experiences, and stadium connectivity, the Chiefs require a security posture capable of defending against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. TENEX will provide AI‑driven detection, human‑validated investigation, and 24/7 protection across key systems that support the team’s operations.“As someone who grew up in Kansas City, this partnership is personal,” said Eric Foster, Founder and CEO of TENEX. “The Chiefs represent a standard of excellence that the entire city rallies around, and protecting that experience matters. Championship organizations succeed by staying ahead of the play and that’s the same mindset we bring to cybersecurity. TENEX is built to anticipate threats, move fast, and keep critical operations running without interruption.”“We are extremely excited to partner with TENEX and deploy their cybersecurity solutions across our business,” said Kevin Higgins, Vice President of Information Technology and CISO for the Kansas City Chiefs. “TENEX brings the right blend of innovation, speed, and reliability to help us stay ahead of emerging threats, and we believe their AI‑driven approach strengthens our ability to protect all of the stakeholders who rely on our systems every day.”NFL organizations have become some of the most complex connected environments and require continuous protection across digital and operational systems.TENEX’s Kansas City presence has expanded significantly, underscored by its recognition as the fastest‑growing cybersecurity company in the United States by IT‑Harvest’s Cyber 150. The company continues to scale its Kansas City operations with investments in world‑class local talent, enhanced customer support capabilities, and an expanded office footprint to serve its rapidly growing customer base.About TENEX.aiTENEX.ai is the leader in agentic‑native, human‑led security operations and a next‑generation MDR provider built by operators who have scaled MDR before, with founding engineers from Google Chronicle and leading AI labs. TENEX serves enterprise customers across the Google and Microsoft security ecosystems. TENEX’s AI‑native, human‑led agentic SOC platform autonomously triages, investigates, hunts, and responds to threats — with elite human analysts always in the loop — combining the speed and scale of AI with the accountability of human‑led security operations. Backed by Crosspoint Capital Partners, Shield Capital, DTCP, Deepwork Capital, and the Florida Opportunity Fund, with its seed round led in 2025 by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), TENEX is headquartered in Sarasota, FL, with offices in Overland Park, San Jose, and Phoenix. Learn more at TENEX.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.