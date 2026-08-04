RBmedia Acquires Boldwood Books

We are excited about the potential of bringing together RBmedia's significant resources and audiobook expertise with Boldwood's publishing capabilities across all formats.” — Amanda Ridout

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, and Boldwood Books, an award-winning independent fiction publisher based in the United Kingdom, today announced that RBmedia has acquired Boldwood. In addition to acquiring Boldwood's existing catalogue of 2,000 titles, Boldwood will become a publishing division of RBmedia and continue to operate as an independent business. The acquisition enables RBmedia to continue to expand its international and foreign language businesses.Michael Paull, CEO of RBmedia, said, "Boldwood Books brings valuable expertise in multi-format publishing and additional depth in key genres like mystery, thriller, and romance. This acquisition strengthens our international and foreign language publishing and ability to serve authors while delivering more high-quality titles to our retail and library platform partners and consumers worldwide. We look forward to working with the Boldwood team to drive growth across our combined publishing business."Founded in 2019, Boldwood Books was awarded Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2025 British Book Awards and named both Independent Publisher of the Year and Trade Publisher of the Year at the 2025 Independent Publishing Awards. The company publishes more than 500 new titles each year simultaneously in eBook, audiobook, and print formats, featuring bestselling fiction across mystery, thriller, romance, women's fiction, and historical fiction and has sold over 50 million books worldwide."RBmedia and Boldwood have complementary digital-focused publishing businesses," said Amanda Ridout, CEO and Founder of Boldwood Books. "We are excited about the potential of bringing together RBmedia's significant resources and audiobook expertise with Boldwood's publishing capabilities across all formats. This agreement amplifies our ability to maximise author exposure in the U.S., given RBmedia's position in the global market and vast distribution network, whilst remaining a discrete and independent business."The transaction closed on 31 July 2026. Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 100,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, Libro.fm, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. For more information visit rbmediaglobal.com About Boldwood BooksBoldwood Books is an award-winning independent UK-based global commercial fiction publisher. With a catalogue of 2,000 titles and more than 500 new releases each year, Boldwood publishes bestselling fiction across genres including mystery, thriller, romance, women’s fiction, and historical fiction simultaneously in eBook, audiobook, and print formats. Built on a true partnership with its authors, it has sold over 50 million books worldwide. For more information visit boldwoodbooks.com Media Contacts:For UK media enquiries:Miles Stevens-Hoaremiles.stevens-hoare@wfhowes.co.ukAmanda Ridoutaridout@boldwoodbooks.comFor U.S. media enquiries:Becky Wyattrwyatt@rbmediaglobal.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.