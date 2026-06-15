RBmedia Titles Earn Top Honors Across Bestseller Lists and Top Industry Awards

More than 150 titles recognized so far in 2026

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that it is the audiobook home for a host of titles recognized on bestseller lists and with major industry awards so far this year. These include more than 40 New York Times bestsellers, four Pulitzer Prize honors, the International Booker Prize winner, two Target Book Club picks, an Audie Award, and more than 110 additional titles receiving other publishing accolades.NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERSFollowing last year’s record number of titles on the New York Times bestseller list, the company continued this momentum with more than 40 titles named as bestsellers since the start of 2026, including:• “Rites of the Starling” by Devney Perry• “The Throne of Broken Gods (1 of 2) [Dramatized Adaptation]” by Amber V. Nicole• “Platform Decay” by Martha Wells• “The Crossroads” by CJ Box• “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden• “Dragon Cursed” by Elise Kova• “Twisted Pawn” by L. J. ShenPULITZER PRIZEWe previously announced that “We the People” by Jill Lepore won the 2026 Pulitzer for History and “Angel Down” by Daniel Kraus—soon to be published by RBmedia in audio outside the U.S.—won for Fiction. “Born in Flames” by Bench Ansfield was named a finalist for History, and “Audition” by Katie Kitamura, which RBmedia publishes in German-language audio, was a finalist for Fiction.INTERNATIONAL BOOKER PRIZEYang Shuang-Zi’s “Taiwan Travelogue” won the 2026 International Booker Prize, while the shortlist included Shida Bazyar’s “The Nights Are Quiet in Tehran.”TARGET BOOK CLUB PICKKalyn Josephson’s “The Library of Amorlin” was selected as Target’s Book Club pick in March, followed by L.C. Chu’s “The Library of Flowers” in May.AUDIE AWARDSKristin Atherton won the 2026 Audie Award for Best Fiction Narrator for her solo performance of “Outlander” by Diana Gabaldon. RBmedia also had six other 2026 Audie Awards finalists, including Audiobook of the Year nominee “Shield of Sparrows” by Devney Perry, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Jason Clarke.MAJOR AUDIO PLATFORM RECOGNITIONRBmedia titles received significant recognition from major retail and streaming platforms, including:• Sarah J. Maas’ “A Court of Thorns and Roses” was named the most streamed audiobook of all time on Spotify• RBmedia was recognized as having 7 of the top 10 most streamed audiobooks of all time on Spotify• 18 RBmedia titles were named as Audible’s Biggest Audiobooks of Spring 2026• 7 Spotify Editors’ Picks• 2 Apple Staff PicksADDITIONAL ACCOLADES ACROSS THE INDUSTRYTitles published in audio by RBmedia have also been recognized across a wide range of additional literary and industry awards announced so far this year, including:• 3 Women’s Prize shortlist titles• 1 winner and 4 finalists for the PEN America Literary Awards• 1 winner and 4 finalists for the National Book Critics Circle Awards• 1 Nebula Award winner and 4 finalists (1 published in French and Spanish)• 2 Edgar Award winners and 7 finalists (1 published in German)• 1 Bram Stoker Award winner and 5 finalists• 2 winners and 4 finalists for the LA Times Book Prize (1 published in German)• 4 winners and 5 shortlist titles for the British Book Award (4 published in French or Spanish)• 1 True Crime Awards winner, 3 shortlisted titles, and a Publisher of the Year nomination• 7 Australian Book Industry Awards nominees• 3 SOVAS winners• 5 LibraryReads selections• 12 Indie Next selections• 19 ALA Youth Media Award winners and honorees“Congratulations to the authors and narrators behind these exceptional titles,” said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia. “We’re proud to publish their audiobook editions and to see them recognized across major awards and bestseller lists, with more to come in the months ahead.”RBmedia’s audiobooks for these notable titles are available on major audiobook retail and library platforms.###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 100,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, Libro.fm, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com

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