Four RBmedia Titles Earn 2026 Pulitzer Honors

We’re proud to publish the audiobooks for four exceptional works recognized this year by the esteemed Pulitzer committee.” — Troy Juliar

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that it’s the audiobook home for four of this year’s Pulitzer Prize winners and finalists. “We the People” by Jill Lepore won the 2026 Pulitzer for History and “Angel Down” by Daniel Kraus won for Fiction. “Born in Flames” by Bench Ansfield was named a finalist for History, and “Audition” by Katie Kitamura was a finalist for Fiction.Winner, History“We the People: A History of the U.S. Constitution” by Jill Lepore—the bestselling author of “These Truths: A History of the United States”—is a New York Times bestseller, a New York Times Notable Book of the Year, and one of the year’s best books according to Amazon, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The New Yorker, NPR, Smithsonian, and The Economist. The book traces centuries of attempts to amend the U.S. Constitution, revealing how rarely those efforts have succeeded and asking what it means for a democracy when its founding document is nearly impossible to change. The audiobook edition , narrated by the author, is published by RBmedia’s Recorded Books brand, with the print and eBook editions available from Liveright, an imprint of W. W. Norton & Company, Inc.Winner, Fiction“Angel Down” by Daniel Kraus—a national bestseller and one of The New York Times’ Top Ten Books of 2025—is an immersive, cinematic novel about five World War I soldiers who stumble upon a fallen angel that may hold the key to ending the war. RBmedia’s audiobook edition will be published later this year outside the US—including in the UK and Australia—by its W. F. Howes brand, with the print and eBook editions available from Atria Books.Finalist, History“Born in Flames: The Business of Arson and the Remaking of the American City” by Bench Ansfield—winner of the 2026 Los Angeles Times Book Prize for History and one of The New York Times’ 100 Notable Books of 2025—is the explosive account of the arson wave that devastated the Bronx and other American cities in the 1970s, and the lasting impact those fires continue to have on urban communities today. The audiobook recording , narrated by Sarah Naughton, is published by RBmedia’s Dreamscape brand, with the print and eBook editions available from W. W. Norton & Company, Inc.Finalist, Fiction“Audition” by Katie Kitamura—a finalist for the Booker Prize and one of the year’s best books according to The Washington Post, The New Yorker, NPR, The New York Public Library, Vogue, Time, Marie Claire, The Los Angeles Times, and The Guardian—follows an actress whose lunch with a younger man unfolds into two competing narratives that explore the complex roles people play in relationships and the masks they wear in everyday life. The German-language audiobook edition , translated by Henning Ahrens and narrated by Genoveva Mayer, is published by RBmedia’s Verlag brand, with the print and eBook editions available from Riverhead Books.“The Pulitzer Prize is among the most prestigious honors in literature for both authors and publishers,” said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia. “We’re proud to publish the audiobooks for four exceptional works recognized this year by the esteemed Pulitzer committee. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and finalists.”The 2026 Pulitzer Prize winners in Journalism, Books, Drama, and Music were announced on Monday, May 4. RBmedia’s audiobook editions are available on all major audiobook retail and library platforms.###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 100,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, Libro.fm, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com.

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