Tim Hughes Begins a New Creative Chapter with Integrity Music

Tim Hughes, Integrity Music Tim Hughes with Integrity Music Global Team. L to R: Ellie Page, Tim Hughes, Gilbert Nanlohy, Jimmy Cooke

Integrity Music welcomes acclaimed worship leader and songwriter Tim Hughes back to the label as he begins a new creative season with new music.

It was time to write again, to lead worship again, and to bring everything these years of pastoring have taught me into the songs.” — Tim Hughes

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrity Music welcomes acclaimed worship leader and songwriter Tim Hughes back to the label as he begins a new creative season with the announcement of his forthcoming live single, "Make A Way (Live)." Available for pre-save now, the song releases August 28 and marks Hughes' first new solo music in more than a decade.Known for writing some of the most influential worship songs of the past two decades, including "Spirit Break Out," "Here I Am To Worship," "Happy Day," and "Beautiful One," Hughes stepped away from releasing music in 2015 to focus on planting and leading Gas Street Church in Birmingham, England.“We could not be more excited about Tim re-joining Integrity Music and writing new songs for the Church," shares Blaine Barcus, President of Integrity Music. "His time pastoring in the UK over the past few years has prepared him immensely for this new season of creativity.”Since its founding, he and his team have helped establish a thriving church community and multiple church plants while serving one of Europe's youngest and most diverse cities. Hughes returns to songwriting with a renewed perspective shaped by years of pastoral ministry and a fresh sense of calling."For the last decade, I felt called to give my full attention to planting and leading our church," shares Tim Hughes. "During a recent sabbatical, I sensed God reminding me that He wasn't finished with this part of my calling. It was time to write again, to lead worship again, and to bring everything these years of pastoring have taught me into the songs. I'm grateful to begin this new season alongside the Integrity Music family.”Gilbert Nanlohy, Sr. Director A&R and Global Partnerships, adds, “Tim is one of the most influential and trusted voices in worship music. He carries the wisdom of a pastor, the spirit of a psalmist, and the heart of a worship leader. We are honored to welcome him home to Integrity Music, and we are deeply grateful for the opportunity to partner with Tim and help steward new songs that will serve the Church in this new season.”Recorded live at his church, Gas Street Church, "Make A Way" is a congregational worship song that speaks to trusting God through uncertainty. Written with Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Ben Fielding, and Nick Herbert, the song declares God's faithfulness in seasons when the path forward isn't clear.Pre-save "Make A Way (Live)," now here

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