Museum of Christian & Gospel Music Launches New Website As It Expands with Exclusive Live Events and Experiences

The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music and Mike Curb Presents GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame

The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music invites everyone to experience the rich legacy of Christian and Gospel music with the launch of its new website.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music invites music lovers from around the world to experience the rich legacy of Christian and Gospel music in a whole new way with the launch of its redesigned interactive website . The new online destination makes it easier than ever to plan a visit, explore current exhibits, discover exclusive live events, and stay connected through the museum's new Backstage Pass Newsletter.Designed as an extension of the museum experience, the website offers visitors an interactive look inside one of Nashville's most unique attractions, featuring information on the Mike Curb Presents the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the museum's designation as an official stop on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail through its "Soundtrack to the Movement" exhibit, and a newly released 24-page visitor guide designed to help guests further explore the people, places, and stories that shaped the Civil Rights Movement throughout Nashville and beyond. The site also highlights rotating special exhibits, upcoming performances, and helpful resources for planning a visit, purchasing tickets, and subscribing to the museum's newsletter.Since opening its doors last October, the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music has quickly become more than a museum; it has evolved into one of Nashville's most unique destinations for intimate concerts and storytelling experiences. The museum offers rare opportunities to hear iconic artists, songwriters, and musicians share the stories behind the songs that have shaped generations of faith and culture. These exclusive evenings bring audiences face-to-face with the people behind some of the most beloved recordings in Christian and Gospel music, in a setting unlike any other in Music City.This year, the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music has continued to welcome some of the biggest names in Christian music through exclusive exhibits, special events, and unforgettable experiences. Six-time GRAMMYAward winner Amy Grant celebrated the release of her new album with a limited-time pop-up exhibit featuring rare artifacts from her legendary career and recorded a special episode of the Got It From My Mamma podcast inside the museum. We The Kingdom partnered with the museum for a special pop-up exhibit surrounding CMA Fest, while MercyMe hosted an exclusive I Can Only Imagine 2 influencer event, giving guests an inside look at the highly anticipated film. The museum has also welcomed artists including the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans, as well as Kim Boyce and Chosen Road, further cementing its reputation as a gathering place where artists, fans, and music history come together.The museum's acclaimed Stories & Songs series has also continued drawing sold-out audiences. An unforgettable evening featuring Buddy Greene, Jeff Taylor, and The Lubben Brothers filled the museum with music, laughter, and the stories behind timeless songs. Shortly afterward, legendary songwriter Joel Lindsey packed the venue for a standing-room-only night, sharing the inspiration behind many of Christian music's most recognizable hits in an evening that reminded attendees why these intimate performances have become must-see events in Nashville. Last week, newcomer Justin Gambino + Friends celebrated Gambino's new album with a special concert.The momentum continues with an exciting lineup of upcoming performances, including an exclusive Album Release Event with Stryper on August 26, Jason Crabb's Album Release Show on August 27, and Punk Praise Night featuring Grace Graber & Friends on September 3. Tickets may be purchased online at the new website.Visitors can also enjoy the museum's newly named Catinas Arts Café, offering specialty coffee drinks and refreshments, making it the perfect place to relax before or after exploring the exhibits or attending an evening event, or catching an emerging artist on stage on Thursdays and Saturdays.Whether visiting for the first time or returning for a special performance, the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music continues to offer a one-of-a-kind experience where history comes alive through artifacts, music, and the personal stories of the artists who helped shape the soundtrack of faith.To explore the new website, learn about upcoming events, purchase tickets, and sign up for the Backstage Pass Newsletter, visit https://www.cgmmuseum.org/ ABOUT THE MUSEUM OF CHRISTIAN & GOSPEL MUSIC AND MIKE CURB PRESENTS GMA GOSPEL MUSIC HALL OF FAME: The Museum opened its doors in October 2025 in downtown Nashville and is a must-see family destination. Designed to honor the legacy and future of Christian & Gospel music, the museum combines innovative technology with live experiences to unite faith and music like never before. From personal testimonies to iconic recordings, The C&G invites every visitor to experience the gospel in sound, spirit, and story. In February 2026, the museum was designated as part of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Visit www.cgmmuseum.org and the C&G social media channels for the latest information.ABOUT GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION & FOUNDATION: Since 1964, the Gospel Music Association’s mission has been to expose, promote and celebrate the Gospel through music. The GMA serves the richly diverse creatives and professionals within the Christian and Gospel music industry by preserving the legacies of those who’ve gone before us and celebrating the work of today’s artists through events like the GMA Dove Awards, GMA Easter Celebration, and GMA Christmas Celebration, which reach millions of people around the world annually. For more information about the Gospel Music Association, visit www.gospelmusic.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.