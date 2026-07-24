Elle Limebear Signs with Decca Records As First Contemporary Christian Artist - Releases New Song 'Give Me Joy' Today

Elle Limebear "Give Me Joy" Single Cover - Elle Limebear L-R: Natasha Baldwin (President, Global Classics, Jazz & Screen), Laura Monks (President, Decca), Elle Limebear, Fiona Pope (Head of A&R, Decca)

UK singer-songwriter and worship leader Elle Limebear has signed with Decca Records, becoming the legendary label's first contemporary Christian artist.

Signing with Decca is an incredible honour. It's one of the UK's most iconic record labels with such a rich musical legacy.” — Elle Limebear

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK singer-songwriter and worship leader Elle Limebear has signed with Decca Records, becoming the legendary label's first contemporary Christian artist. Available today, her new single, "Give Me Joy," marks the beginning of a new collaboration for both Limebear and Decca, whose nearly century-long legacy includes sacred, liturgical, and choral recordings dating back to 1929. "Give Me Joy" is available now on all digital streaming platforms.Following the success of her independently released album Welcome to the Bloodline, Limebear's music caught the attention of Decca's A&R team, leading to a partnership that underscores the growing influence of contemporary Christian music within today's broader music landscape."Signing with Decca is an incredible honour," says Limebear. "It's one of the UK's most iconic record labels with such a rich musical legacy. The opportunity to partner with a label team that wants to help take these songs of faith to more people is incredibly exciting."Fiona Pope, Head of A&R at Decca, said: “We were immediately captivated by the joy and positivity Elle radiates, and that lives within her fans too. She has an incredible talent for writing songs that speak to her generation, with a voice that goes straight to the heart – a natural fit for Decca.”Her first release with Decca, "Give Me Joy," captures that heart. Inspired by the beloved British hymn "Oil In My Lamp," the song reimagines its familiar chorus with new verses and melodies, introducing a timeless message of lasting joy to a new generation. After becoming a standout moment during Limebear's live set with a powerful response from thousands of young people at the UK's Satellites Festival, she knew it was a song she wanted to share more widely."'Give Me Joy' came from a really simple idea: taking something that so many of us grew up singing and reworking it for a new generation," Limebear explains. "My hope is that it gives people a glimpse of the joy that my faith has given me, the kind of joy that carries us through every season and doesn't disappear when life gets difficult."ABOUT ELLE LIMEBEAR: Elle Limebear is a British artist, songwriter and worship leader whose music has amassed more than 150 million streams globally. Writing music and leading worship since her teenage years, she has gone on to perform across five continents, appear at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall and complete sold-out UK headline tours. Based in Brighton with her husband, Tom, and their three children, Elle’s artistry is shaped by faith, personal growth and motherhood. Despite more than a decade of international touring, she remains deeply connected to her British roots and passionate about enriching the musical faith landscape at home, creating songs that journey with people through everyday life in the UK and beyond.Elle has reached No. 1 on the Billboard Christian Airplay chart, received a GMA Dove Award nomination for New Artist of the Year, won multiple Step FWD Awards, and been featured on BBC One, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 4, and BBC Radio 5 Live. For more information, follow her on socials and on her website: https://www.ellelimebear.co.uk/

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