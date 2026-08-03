IGI LIVESTREAM GAINS POPULARITY AMONG GOLF LIVE APP USERS

The partnership between IGI and Golf Live continues to create high-quality podcast content that listeners find valuable.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Hughes, longtime expert golf instructor and president of John Hughes Golf, has spent the last few years expanding his activities into podcasting and livestreaming. Through a partnership with the popular Golf Live app, John has hosted two popular ongoing livestreams, Instant Golf Improvement and On Par With John Hughes. Golfers with Golf Live memberships tune in every week to hear John communicate useful tips that they can use right away to improve their game, as well as gain insights from special guests representing a variety of organizations connected to the game of golf.The Instant Golf Improvement livestream in particular has proven to be a favorite with listeners. Based on the newly released book of the same name, the IGI podcast focuses on six “pillars” identified by John Hughes as the foundation of great golf. The goal of the IGI system is to give golf enthusiasts simple, concise, and easy-to-remember tips that they can use immediately on the course to trim strokes from their game and maximize their enjoyment of the sport.John also uses the platform to introduce listeners to perspectives from industry leaders. Past guests include executives at golf equipment manufacturing companies, editors of leading golf magazines, and professional golfers with unique insights to share. Golfers can expand their knowledge of the game, new tools and accessories being released, and what future developments experts expect to see in the next few years.John’s easygoing, engaging style and his natural, conversational interviews arise from his long career spent in golf instruction. From coaching students of all ages on the golf course to holding prominent positions at the chapter, state, and national levels of the PGA, John has spent many years refining his communication skills and becoming an ideal, deeply knowledgeable host for a national golf podcast.The Golf Live app, which offers a treasure trove of golf resources to its users, is a subscription service that golfers can sign up for on a monthly basis. In addition to podcasts like the Instant Golf Improvement livestream, members can browse archived programs on the full range of golf topics and connect directly with expert coaches for virtual instruction. The app continues to gain popularity among golfers as they discover the benefits of having access to so many varying perspectives and areas of expertise.As John Hughes hosts the Instant Golf Improvement livestream, he regularly ties his advice into the larger Instant Golf Improvement system, which golfers can explore directly. The book is only the starting point, and on the organization’s website, golfers can sign up to receive virtual coaching by a team of experts, supported by carefully selected technologies that allow instructors to accurately measure students’ swing and technique from a distance and make recommendations for instant improvement. Golfers can download a free sample from the book and learn more about Instant Golf Improvement on the official website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.