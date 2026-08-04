HURRICANE SEASON PROMPTS INSURANCE POLICY REVIEWS

With hurricane season under way, Priority Insurance reminds homeowners and business owners to make sure their properties are properly insured for storm damage.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With their headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina, Priority Insurance is keenly aware of the threat posed by hurricanes during the fall months. The Upstate region of South Carolina is hit by severe storms less often than the coastal regions of Myrtle Beach and Charleston, but they are a possibility every year. As weather patterns begin to form in the Gulf and off the Atlantic coast heading into the fall, Priority Insurance reminds property owners to make sure their insurance policies are suited to their needs.While it is easy for homeowners and commercial property owners to neglect severe weather stipulations in their insurance policies, the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene in September of 2024 is a recent reminder that the worst-case scenario can happen. From the midlands of South Carolina through the mountains of western North Carolina, homes and businesses were damaged by the thousands by falling trees and debris blown by extremely strong winds. Unfortunately, many properties that were not properly insured had to be repaired without the assistance of an insurance claim payment.While the collective hope is that a weather event of the magnitude of Helene will not occur for many more years, even a minor hurricane can cause severe damage to a home, leaving the homeowner scanning their insurance policy to see whether the damage is covered. Because flooding and water damage , among other weather-related types of damage, are often excluded from standard homeowners insurance policies, people are frequently shocked to discover that they are responsible to pay out of pocket for repairs to their home.The experienced insurance agents at Priority Insurance encourage property owners in the Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, and surrounding Upstate region of South Carolina to take a close look at their policy and identify exactly what is covered and what is not. It can be confusing to the average homeowner to make sense of a long, complicated insurance policy, so the best strategy is to review it with an insurance expert and find out exactly how it protects their property.With a long history of working in both residential and commercial insurance in the region, Priority Insurance is able to help clients understand the risks unique to the Upstate, balance their premium payments and coverage limits, and review their policy to make sure it is updated. Life changes often make it advantageous to adjust the specifics of a family’s homeowners insurance policy, in order to avoid paying for coverage that is no longer necessary and to ensure that high-value possessions are documented and included under the policy.Residential and commercial property owners can easily make an appointment with an agent at Priority Insurance to review their current insurance coverage, assess their severe weather endorsements, and find out if they need to make changes in order to have peace of mind about the storms that may move through the area in the fall.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.