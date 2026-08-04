ROOTER MAN OF SC PREPARES FOR 2026 HURRICANE SEASON

With hurricanes already forming off the coast, Rooter Man of SC advises property owners to have their plumbing inspected before potential severe storms strike.

LOWCOUNTRY, SC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the specific features of the area that Rooter Man of SC services, including Charleston and the surrounding “Lowcountry” region, is an active hurricane season. From late summer through fall, hurricanes form offshore in both the Gulf and in the Atlantic, while residents of South Carolina keep a close eye on developments to see which storms will make landfall. Charleston and the surrounding area are often in the path of these storms, and property owners in the area can take steps to make sure their plumbing systems are prepared to withstand strong winds, rainfall, and subsequent flooding.The largest threat to a property’s plumbing infrastructure posed by a hurricane is flooding. When unusual amounts of rain fall in a short amount of time, buildings with basements or insufficient drainage systems are vulnerable to water damage. The most important preparation in this regard is to check sump pumps and drain pipes to make sure they are functional, clear of debris, and ready to work reliably to remove water if flooding occurs.Flooding also has the potential to affect sewer and clean water plumbing outside the home. Heavy rainfall often causes erosion of soil, particularly in areas with new construction where trees have been removed. When this erosion washes away the soil surrounding buried pipes, those pipes can sag and crack under the weight of the water inside them. Homeowners will recognize this problem through symptoms like reduced water pressure, dirty water coming from faucets, and toilets that don’t flush normally.When these plumbing problems arise from hurricane damage, they are often compounded by the fact that power outages, road blockages, and other issues make it more difficult for a professional plumbing service to reach the home and mitigate the damage. For this reason, homeowners should refresh their memory on the processes for shutting off the main water supply to the home until professional help arrives.By far the most important action for property owners to take in order to protect their plumbing during a storm is to have a professional inspection conducted before hurricane season enters its full swing. An expert technician can assess the condition of a basement sump pump, check pipes for blockages and make sure they are ready to move increased water volume, and identify any erosion problems before they take a toll on pipes. Commercial properties have additional infrastructure that should be inspected before storms, including storm drains that may be clogged by tree branches and other large debris. Clearing this debris ensures that parking lots, sidewalks, and other public areas will drain as quickly as possible following heavy rainfall.Rooter Man of SC has been a trusted provider of plumbing services for residential, commercial, and industrial clients throughout the Lowcountry, including Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and Summerville, for decades. Property owners who need a plumbing inspection before fall hurricanes arrive can book an appointment at rootermansc.com

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