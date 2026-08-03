Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® Expands AI, Knowledge Management, Microsoft, and GovCon Capabilities

Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®, creator of the KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Maturity Framework™ and innovative enterprise Knowledge Management solutions that help organizations strengthen governance, organizational learning, process excellence, and Asha A. Peterson, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®. KnowledgeRoots™ is the proprietary enterprise intelligence framework developed by Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®.

Strategic investments in AI, Knowledge Management, Microsoft technologies, and digital workforce innovation drive the company's continued growth.

Our commitment to innovation, lifelong learning, and responsible AI helps organizations build resilient, knowledge-driven enterprises prepared for the future of work.” — Asha A. Peterson, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® Expands Executive Capabilities in Knowledge Management , AI Governance, Microsoft Technologies, Government Contracting, and AI-Powered Workforce InnovationFounder & CEO Asha Peterson advances strategic professional development, digital workforce transformation, and industry leadership through KMWorld 2026, Microsoft technologies, AI governance certifications, government contracting engagement, and KnowledgeRoots™ innovation.UPPER MARLBORO, Md., August 2026 — Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC, a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), today announced a series of strategic investments designed to strengthen its capabilities in Knowledge Management, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance, Microsoft technologies, Government Contracting, Enterprise Intelligence, and digital workforce transformation.The company is a boutique executive consulting and technology advisory firm specializing in Knowledge Management, Information Management, Microsoft 365 advisory services, governance, enterprise intelligence, business development, and organizational transformation.Founder & CEO Asha A. Peterson has expanded the company's professional development and industry engagement portfolio through participation in KMWorld 2026, Microsoft Ignite 2026, Microsoft 365 Community Conference 2027, NCMA Nexus 2027, the GovCon Small Business Accelerator Summit, and the APMP Capture & Business Development Conference 2026.The Microsoft 365 Community Conference is Microsoft's premier community event dedicated to Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Power Platform, Microsoft Copilot, and enterprise collaboration, bringing together IT professionals, developers, business leaders, and Microsoft experts to share best practices, technical innovations, and real-world implementation strategies.Peterson is also completing the Certified AI Manager (CAIM) program through the Knowledge Management Institute (KMI) and plans to complete the PMI Certified Professional in Managing AI (PMI-CPMAI)™ certification in September 2026.As part of the KMWorld 2026 Platinum Pass experience, Peterson selected the workshops KM Strategies in a Microsoft World and Establishing AI Governance for IM & KM Applications, reinforcing the company's focus on Knowledge Management, Microsoft technologies, AI governance, and responsible AI adoption.Peterson also successfully completed Shipley Associates' Business Development Boot Camp, further strengthening Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC's capabilities in business development, strategic growth, customer engagement, account planning, opportunity qualification, capture management, and federal market development.AI-Powered Digital Workforce InnovationAs part of its commitment to innovation and operational excellence, Collaborative Shared Technologies LLChas implemented an AI-powered digital workforce strategy using Microsoft Copilot and role-based AI agents.Founder & CEO Asha Peterson has designed and deployed more than 30 role-based AI agents supporting business functions including Knowledge Management, Executive Operations, Business Development, Capture Management, Proposal Management, Contracts Administration, SharePoint Administration, Compliance, Finance, Human Resources, and strategic planning.These AI-enabled capabilities provide the company with practical experience in AI adoption, governance, productivity enhancement, knowledge sharing, and digital workforce transformation."AI is not replacing people. It is helping organizations become more effective, responsive, and knowledge-driven," said Peterson. By implementing a specialized AI workforce and investing in Knowledge Management, AI Governance, Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Microsoft Copilot, and executive education, we are building capabilities that help organizations navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving business environment. These implementations provide practical experience in designing, governing, and integrating AI into day-to-day business operations, enabling the company to apply lessons learned when advising clients on enterprise AI adoption.Industry Leadership and Government Contracting EngagementCollaborative Shared Technologies LLCactively participates in regional technology, business, and government contracting communities throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region.Peterson actively participates in Government Contracting and Technology councils, committees, and professional organizations throughout the Washington metropolitan region through multiple regional chambers of commerce and professional organizations while continuing to expand the company's federal market presence through acquisition, business development, and industry engagement initiatives.KnowledgeRoots™ Ecosystem DevelopmentThese professional development, innovation, and leadership initiatives also support the continued growth of KnowledgeRoots™, Peterson's proprietary intellectual property ecosystem focused on Knowledge Management, Enterprise Intelligence, governance, organizational maturity, assessments, training, publishing, and future certification development. KnowledgeRoots™ is the company's proprietary enterprise intelligence framework and intellectual property platform, being developed to provide organizations with practical frameworks, learning pathways, assessments, and strategic guidance for building sustainable knowledge capabilities and enterprise intelligence.Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCremains committed to continuous innovation, lifelong learning, and strategic investment in emerging technologies that help organizations improve knowledge sharing, strengthen governance, responsibly adopt artificial intelligence, modernize Microsoft environments, and build resilient, knowledge-driven enterprises. As Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCcontinues executing its long-term growth strategy, the company remains committed to investing in professional excellence, emerging technologies, strategic partnerships, and innovative solutions that help organizations improve knowledge sharing, strengthen governance, responsibly adopt artificial intelligence, and achieve measurable mission and business outcomes.About Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCCollaborative Shared Technologies LLCis an executive consulting and technology advisory firm specializing in Knowledge Management, Information Management, Microsoft 365 advisory services, SharePoint strategy, governance, enterprise intelligence, business development, process improvement, and organizational transformation. The company is committed to delivering practical, measurable solutions that help organizations improve collaboration, operational performance, knowledge sharing, governance, and long-term organizational resilience.Based in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCserves public and private sector organizations throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region, including Maryland, Northern Virginia, and surrounding markets.WebsitesFederal Website NewsroomCommercial Website NewsroomKnowledgeRoots™:Media ContactAsha A. PetersonFounder & Chief Executive OfficerCollaborative Shared Technologies, LLCBusiness Development: ceo@collaborativesharedtech.netFederal Website: https://collaborativesharedtech.net Commercial Website: https://collaborativesharedtechnologies.com Business Phone: (202) 336-2048

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