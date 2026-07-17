Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® Launches Federal Knowledge Management & AI Consulting

Official logo of Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®, a veteran-owned federal consulting firm specializing in knowledge management, AI governance, and digital transformation. The Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® website showcases the company's federal consulting services, mission, capabilities, and strategic approach to knowledge management, AI governance, and digital transformation Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® Capability Statement highlighting federal consulting services, core competencies, differentiators, and socioeconomic certifications.

Veteran-owned consulting firm helps federal agencies modernize knowledge management, AI governance, information governance, and enterprise transformation.

Collaborative Shared Technologies was founded to help government organizations modernize operations through practical knowledge management, AI governance, and mission-focused transformation.” — Asha A. Peterson, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® Launches to Help Federal Agencies Modernize Knowledge Management, AI Governance, and Enterprise TransformationCollaborative Shared Technologies LLCtoday announced its continued expansion as a boutique federal consulting firm dedicated to helping government agencies transform the way they manage knowledge, information, processes, and emerging artificial intelligence capabilities. The company delivers mission-focused consulting services that improve organizational performance, strengthen governance, and accelerate digital transformation across the Federal Government.Founded by retired U.S. Air Force Knowledge Management professional Asha A. Peterson, Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCcombines over two decades of federal leadership experience with modern technologies and proven management methodologies to help agencies improve operational effectiveness, workforce collaboration, and mission execution.Company OverviewCollaborative Shared Technologies LLCis a Woman-Owned, Veteran-Owned, and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in enterprise Knowledge Management, Information Governance, AI Enablement, Process Excellence, Digital Transformation, and Microsoft technologies. The company partners with federal agencies and prime contractors to deliver scalable, sustainable solutions that improve organizational maturity while reducing operational risk.MissionCollaborative Shared Technologies LLC's mission is to empower federal organizations with innovative, practical, and sustainable solutions that transform institutional knowledge into strategic mission advantage. Through governance, process optimization, AI enablement, and enterprise collaboration, the company enables agencies to improve decision-making, operational efficiency, and workforce effectiveness.Federal Market FocusCollaborative Shared Technologies LLCsupports agencies across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Federal Civilian agencies, and other mission-critical organizations requiring secure, scalable, and governance-driven enterprise solutions.The company's primary focus areas include:• Knowledge Management Strategy and Governance• Artificial Intelligence Readiness and AI Governance• Information Governance• Digital Transformation• Business Process Improvement• Lean Six Sigma and Continuous Process Improvement• Microsoft 365 and SharePoint Solutions• Enterprise Collaboration• Change Management• Organizational Maturity Assessments• Program and Project Management• Records and Information Management• Strategic Planning• Organizational Knowledge TransferCore CapabilitiesCollaborative Shared Technologies LLCdelivers expertise in:• Enterprise Knowledge Management• Information Governance• AI Strategy and Governance• Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft 365• Process Improvement and Business Process Reengineering• Lean Six Sigma• Change Management• Knowledge Capture and Transfer• Digital Workplace Modernization• Records Management• Organizational Assessments• Strategic Planning• Governance Framework Development• Enterprise Collaboration• Program Management Office (PMO) Support• Executive Advisory ServicesFounder Quote"Federal agencies possess an extraordinary amount of institutional knowledge, yet too much of it remains fragmented across organizations, systems, and people. Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCwas established to help agencies transform that knowledge into a strategic asset. Our mission is to build sustainable, governance-driven solutions that improve decision-making, strengthen organizational resilience, and prepare agencies to successfully integrate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence while maintaining mission focus and operational excellence."— Asha A. Peterson, Founder & Chief Executive OfficerFuture VisionCollaborative Shared Technologies LLCis developing a portfolio of proprietary methodologies and intellectual property designed to advance the future of enterprise knowledge management and organizational transformation.These innovations include:• KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Intelligence Architecture™• KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Maturity Framework™ Together, these proprietary frameworks are designed to provide federal agencies with a structured approach for measuring organizational maturity, strengthening governance, improving knowledge flow, enabling responsible AI adoption, and accelerating enterprise modernization.As the company grows, Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCplans to expand strategic partnerships with federal agencies, large prime contractors, and industry leaders while continuing to invest in innovative methodologies that improve mission outcomes across government.About Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCCollaborative Shared Technologies LLCis a federal consulting firm specializing in Knowledge Management, Information Governance, Artificial Intelligence Enablement, Process Excellence, Digital Transformation, Microsoft technologies, and Enterprise Collaboration. The company helps federal organizations modernize operations, improve organizational effectiveness, and build sustainable knowledge-driven enterprises.WebsiteFederal & Government SolutionsCommercial & Private Sector SolutionsContracting websiteMedia ContactAsha A. PetersonFounder & Chief Executive OfficerCollaborative Shared Technologies LLCBusiness Development: ceo@collaborativesharedtech.netFederal Website: https://collaborativesharedtech.net Commercial Website: https://collaborativesharedtechnologies.com Business Phone: (202) 336-2048

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