Introducing KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Maturity Framework™ to Advance Knowledge Management Maturity

KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Maturity Framework™—a proprietary five-stage enterprise maturity model developed by Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® to help organizations measure, advance, and sustain Enterprise Knowledge Management maturity. Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®, creator of the KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Maturity Framework™ and innovative enterprise Knowledge Management solutions that help organizations strengthen governance, organizational learning, process excellence, and The KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Maturity Framework™ illustrates a five-stage path to enterprise Knowledge Management maturity, from Seeding™ to Blossoming™, across six foundational Root Domains™

Proprietary Five-Stage Framework Provides Organizations with a Practical Roadmap

The KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Maturity Framework™ helps transform knowledge into measurable capability, resilience, and lasting mission success.” — Asha A. Peterson, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® Introduces the KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Maturity Framework™ to Help Organizations Measure and Advance Knowledge Management MaturityProprietary Five-Stage Framework Provides Organizations with a Practical Roadmap for Measuring, Advancing, and Sustaining Enterprise Knowledge Management MaturityCollaborative Shared Technologies LLC, a woman-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned management and technology consulting firm, today announced the introduction of the KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Maturity Framework™, a proprietary five-stage maturity model designed to help organizations evaluate, strengthen, and continuously improve enterprise Knowledge Management capabilities.The framework provides organizations with a structured methodology for assessing current-state maturity, identifying capability gaps, and establishing a strategic roadmap that aligns people, governance, processes, technology, training, and organizational culture to improve mission performance and long-term resilience."Organizations are under increasing pressure to retain institutional knowledge, prepare for workforce transitions, improve governance, and responsibly adopt Artificial Intelligence," said Asha A. Peterson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC. "The KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Maturity Framework™ provides organizations with a practical roadmap to understand where they are today, define where they want to be tomorrow, and build sustainable, knowledge-centered organizations for the future."Introducing the KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Maturity Framework™At the center of the ecosystem is the KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Maturity Framework™, a structured maturity model that evaluates organizational capabilities through a progression of five maturity stages:• Seeding™• Budding™• Sprouting™• Blooming™• Blossoming™The framework evaluates maturity across six foundational Root Domains™:• Governance Root™• People Root™• Knowledge Culture Root™• Technology Root™• Training Root™• Process Root™Together, these domains provide a comprehensive view of the organizational factors that influence knowledge health, operational performance, and long-term enterprise success. Unlike traditional maturity models that focus primarily on technology or process, the KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Maturity Framework™ evaluates the interconnected relationship between governance, people, culture, technology, training, and business processes to provide a holistic view of organizational knowledge maturity.Expanding Our Presence in Northern VirginiaAs Collaborative Shared Technologies, LLCcontinues to expand its consulting services, the company has officially expanded operations into Northern Virginia.The company is now:• Officially registered as a Foreign Limited Liability Company with the Virginia State Corporation Commission• Registered to conduct business in Maryland and the Commonwealth of Virginia• An approved and registered vendor with Loudoun County, Fairfax County, and Arlington County, VirginiaThe KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Maturity Framework™ represents the first of several proprietary methodologies within the expanding KnowledgeRoots™ ecosystem. Additional frameworks, assessments, publications, and professional development resources will be introduced in future announcements.WebsitesFederal & Government SolutionsCommercial & Private Sector SolutionsKnowledgeRoots™: www.collaborativesharedtechnologies.com/knowledgeroots Media ContactAsha A. PetersonFounder & Chief Executive OfficerCollaborative Shared Technologies, LLCBusiness Development: ceo@collaborativesharedtech.netFederal Website: https://collaborativesharedtech.net Commercial Website: https://collaborativesharedtechnologies.com Business Phone: (202) 336-2048

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