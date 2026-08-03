Clue Introduces Fleet Financials, Bringing Asset-Level Cost Intelligence to Contractors

Everything, in one view. Fleet Financials tracks revenue, cost, and profitability for every asset.

Fleet Financials connects operational and financial data to track equipment costs, improve maintenance decisions, and plan smarter asset replacement.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clue, a construction equipment management platform, introduced Fleet Financials to give equipment managers and finance teams a clear view of what each asset costs to own and operate.

Equipment ownership costs are often distributed across telematics, maintenance, fuel, and accounting systems, making it difficult for contractors to understand the true cost of each asset.

Fleet Financials gives contractors a clearer view of equipment economics by connecting operational and financial data at the asset level. The module combines fuel, maintenance, rental, and ownership costs to support maintenance, utilization, replacement, and capital planning decisions.

"Fleet Financials puts a dollar figure next to every asset, so replacement decisions stop being a gut call," said Oded Ran, Co-Founder and CEO at Clue.

Key capabilities include:

Connects fuel, maintenance, rental, and ownership costs to individual assets and jobs.

Calculates cost per engine hour to guide repair-or-replace decisions.

Reports monthly and lifetime costs with historical financial trends for each asset.

Breaks down owning versus operating costs per asset to support capital planning.

The module is available to all Clue customers. It connects to the ERP and accounting systems they already use, including JD Edwards, Viewpoint Vista, and Spectrum. No replacement required.

About Clue

Clue is a construction equipment management software for heavy civil contractors, earthmoving fleets, utilities, and infrastructure companies. The platform helps contractors manage maintenance, utilization, inspections, rentals, dispatch, and operating costs while integrating with more than 80 telematics, GPS, CMMS, and ERP systems, such as VisionLink, JDLink, Komtrax, Samsara, Geotab, HCSS HeavyJob, Viewpoint Vista, Viewpoint Spectrum, and Oracle JD Edwards.

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