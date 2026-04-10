CLUE Brings AI to the Jobsite with New Fleet Intelligence Suite

Conduct inspections via SMS or WhatsApp. CLUE AI prioritizes asset maintenance by failure risk. Visual dispatch with the CLUE Magnet Board.

CLUE launches AI-powered fleet intelligence with Asset Health, Magnet Board, and SMS/WhatsApp inspections to reduce downtime and improve fleet management.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLUE, the construction equipment management platform built for heavy civil construction, has launched its AI-powered fleet intelligence suite. Alongside the CLUE AI launch, the company unveiled three innovations currently in beta: Asset Health scoring, the Magnet Board scheduling tool, and SMS & WhatsApp Inspections.

Together, these updates are built to help equipment managers eliminate unplanned downtime, reduce operational guesswork, and put real-time data in the hands of the people who run heavy equipment every day.

CLUE AI: Answers in Seconds, Not Reports

CLUE AI lets fleet managers ask plain-language questions about their equipment and get instant answers: from overdue PMs and asset costs to fault code trends and rental expenses. No report building, no manual data pulls.

Watchdogs monitor the fleet 24/7, flagging problems before they escalate. Mechanics get instant component and failure code suggestions the moment they start a work order. And out in the field, operators can text questions via WhatsApp and get answers on the spot, without opening the app.

Asset Health: Know What's About to Fail Before It Does (Beta)

CLUE Asset Health ranks every piece of equipment by failure risk, combining fault codes, telematics data, overdue PMs, and inspection history into a single prioritized view. Maintenance managers see exactly which assets need attention, ranked by risk level, before a breakdown happens on the job site.

"CLUE flagged low oil pressure. We shut it down fast and avoided a potential $78,000 engine failure."

Jacob Stacy, Equipment Specialist, Rummel Construction

Magnet Board: Dispatch at a Glance (Beta)

The Magnet Board is a visual dispatch board that shows all active projects as cards, with assigned resources listed inside each one. A side panel displays all available assets and personnel. Dispatchers drag resources onto project cards to create assignments, or drag between cards to reassign. No modals, no phone calls, no back-and-forth.

"And now the system is fully automated, completely automated from beginning to end."

Julio Lopez, Fleet Manager, Fort McKay Group of Companies

SMS & WhatsApp Inspections: No App Required (Beta)

Operators text their unit number directly to CLUE via SMS or WhatsApp. CLUE responds with the pre-shift inspection checklist, one question at a time, right in the conversation. Operators answer, attach photos if needed, and submit, all without downloading an app, creating an account, or remembering a password. Completed inspections sync instantly to the dashboard.

"There's no more 'he said, she said.' The operator is in control of his own destiny."

Ben Benoit, Operations Manager, Onshore Companies

About CLUE

CLUE is a construction equipment management platform built for heavy civil construction. Trusted by contractors across North America, CLUE helps equipment managers reduce downtime, control costs, and keep every asset productive.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit getclue.com.

Magnet Board Visual Dispatch Made Seamless

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