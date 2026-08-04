Clue Exhibited at Samsara Beyond 2026, Bringing One-Screen Fleet Visibility to Contractors

Clue joined Samsara Beyond 2026 as a Silver Sponsor, Booth #411. The Clue team at Samsara Beyond 2026, ARIA Las Vegas. One-on-one demos at the Clue booth, Samsara Beyond 2026.

Clue joined Samsara's annual conference to show contractors how fleet data from multiple systems can live in a single view.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clue, a Silver Sponsor, exhibited at Samsara Beyond 2026, held June 23–26 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

At the event, Clue demonstrated how contractors can bring telematics, maintenance, dispatch, and cost data from multiple systems, including Samsara, into a single connected view.

Contractors running mixed fleets often rely on multiple systems: a telematics platform for GPS and engine data, equipment maintenance software for work orders, and spreadsheets to track costs. Clue connects that data without requiring contractors to replace their existing systems.

"Being at Samsara Beyond gave contractors a chance to see what fleet data looks like when it all lives in one place," said Oded Ran, Co-Founder and CEO at Clue.

What Clue showcased at Samsara Beyond

Live demos combining Samsara telematics with dispatch, maintenance, and operational data.

Clue Fleet Financials for asset-level cost tracking and equipment financial visibility.

Equipment Intelligence highlighting idle assets, cost overruns, and rental opportunities.

Deep ERP integrations connecting field data with JD Edwards, Viewpoint Vista, and Spectrum.

Clue AI in action, answering fleet and equipment questions in real time.

Samsara Beyond is Samsara's annual conference for operations and fleet leaders across trucking, construction, energy, and logistics, bringing together customers and technology partners to discuss the next generation of connected operations tools.

About Clue

Clue is a construction equipment management platform for heavy civil contractors, earthmoving fleets, utilities, and infrastructure companies. The platform helps contractors manage maintenance, utilization, inspections, rentals, dispatch, and operating costs while integrating with more than 80 telematics, GPS, CMMS, and ERP systems, such as VisionLink, JDLink, Komtrax, Samsara, Geotab, HCSS HeavyJob, Viewpoint Vista, Viewpoint Spectrum, and Oracle JD Edwards.



About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world's most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

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