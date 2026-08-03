Suspect Wanted in Northwest Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect who assaulted two victims in northwest.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at approximately 2:15 p.m., the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument in the 1300 block of V Street, Northwest. The argument escalated when the suspect assaulted the victim. During the assault, an additional victim was struck with a tree branch. Both victims fled to safety in their homes and called the police. The suspect fled the scene. The victims sought treatment on their own at local hospitals.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video and the pictures below.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26102672