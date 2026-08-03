MPD Seeking Suspect in Savannah Street Gun Offense
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an assault with a dangerous weapon (gun) offense that occurred in Southeast.
On Thursday, July 2, 2026, at approximately 6:11 p.m., the suspects and the victim were involved in a verbal argument in the 2400 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. During the argument, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and pointed at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.
One of the suspects was captured on a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26091651
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