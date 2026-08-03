MPD Makes Arrests in 12th Street Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of four juveniles involved in an unarmed carjacking that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, August 1, 2026, at approximately 6:55 a.m., the suspects approached the victim as he was sitting in his car. The suspects threatened to kill the victim and forcibly removed the victim from his vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Later that day, officers located the vehicle in the 1800 block of Corcoran Street, Northeast and patrolled the area for the suspects. All four suspects were located in the surrounding area.

On Saturday, August 1, 2026, a 15-year-old juvenile male, from Southeast, DC, a 14-year-old juvenile male, from Southeast, DC, a 17-year-old juvenile male from Northeast, DC and a 15-year-old juvenile female, from Northeast, DC were arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

CCN: 26107346