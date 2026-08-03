A' Information Technologies Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Information Technologies Design Awards

A' Information Technologies Design Awards 2026 invites IT professionals, software developers and technology innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Information Technologies Design Awards . The A' Information Technologies Design Awards are open for entries by Information Technologies Designers , Software Developers, Computer Engineers, Database Administrators, Network Architects, Cybersecurity Specialists, System Analysts, IT Consultants, IT Project Managers, Data Scientists, Artificial Intelligence Experts, Cloud Computing Specialists, Information Technology Brands, Information Technology Manufacturers, Information Technology Professionals, Information Technologies Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Information technology solutions, enterprise software and digital infrastructure projects developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Information Technologies Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of information technology innovations, Information Technologies Designers, Software Developers, Computer Engineers, Database Administrators, Network Architects, Cybersecurity Specialists, System Analysts, IT Consultants, IT Project Managers, Data Scientists, Artificial Intelligence Experts, Cloud Computing Specialists, Information Technology Brands, Information Technology Manufacturers, Information Technology Professionals, Information Technologies Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Information Technologies Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Information Technologies Awards consideration.The A' Information Technologies Design Awards recognize excellence in information technology solutions that improve digital infrastructure, business operations and connected experiences. From enterprise software, cybersecurity platforms and cloud computing systems to artificial intelligence applications, data management technologies, network solutions and advanced IT services, the competition celebrates innovations that enhance performance, security and digital transformation. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, software engineers, IT specialists, cybersecurity experts, technology consultants and digital innovation professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, technical excellence, usability, reliability and design quality.Information Technologies Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Information Technologies Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Information Technologies Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Information Technologies Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Information Technologies Awards.Eligible entries include enterprise software, cloud platforms, cybersecurity solutions, AI applications, network systems, data management technologies, IT infrastructure and digital services that could be submitted to A' Information Technologies Design Awards : Software Applications, Hardware Devices, Network Systems, Data Storage Solutions, Cybersecurity Tools, Cloud Services, Artificial Intelligence Models, Virtual Reality Interfaces and More. Information Technologies Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/25 Award for Good Information Technologies DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Information Technologies Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Information Technologies Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Information Technologies Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Information Technologies Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Information Technologies Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Information Technologies Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Information Technologies Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Information Technologies Design Awards.Information Technologies Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, software companies, technology firms, IT professionals, cybersecurity specialists, cloud providers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=25 to see past winners of the A' International Information Technologies Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/25 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Information Technologies AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across information technologies, enterprise software, digital infrastructure and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovative IT systems and advanced technology solutions, the competition promotes digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud technologies and intelligent information management. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help software developers, technology companies, IT professionals and digital innovators introduce exceptional information technology solutions to a global audience while advancing excellence in technology design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Information Technologies Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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