A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards

A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards 2026 invites lighting designers, artists and architects worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards. The A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards are open for entries by Lighting Project Designers , Lighting Architects, Industrial Design Studios, Lighting Product Manufacturers, Lighting Brands, Interior Designers, Landscape Architects, Event Planners, Stage Designers, Exhibition Designers, Light Artists, Visual Effects Artists, Electrical Engineers, Lighting Consultants, Lighting Technology Developers, Lighting Projects Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Lighting projects, light art installations and architectural illumination concepts developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of lighting projects and light art innovations, Lighting Project Designers, Lighting Architects, Industrial Design Studios, Lighting Product Manufacturers, Lighting Brands, Interior Designers, Landscape Architects, Event Planners, Stage Designers, Exhibition Designers, Light Artists, Visual Effects Artists, Electrical Engineers, Lighting Consultants, Lighting Technology Developers, Lighting Projects Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Lighting Projects Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Lighting Projects Awards consideration.The A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards recognize excellence in lighting environments that transform architecture, landscapes and public spaces through illumination. From architectural lighting, immersive light installations and projection-based artworks to urban lighting strategies, landscape illumination, stage lighting and interactive light experiences, the competition celebrates projects that merge technology, creativity and spatial storytelling. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, lighting designers, architects, artists, engineers and lighting technology specialists, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, visual impact, sustainability, technical performance and design excellence.Lighting Projects Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Lighting Projects Awards.Eligible entries include architectural lighting schemes, public lighting projects, light sculptures, immersive light installations, projection mapping, landscape illumination, stage lighting and interactive lighting environments that could be submitted to A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards : Light Art, Light Installations, Street Lighting, Light Sculptures, Light Projections, Landscape Lighting, Art Lighting, Lighting Projects and More. Lighting Projects Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/176 Prize for Good Lighting Projects DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Lighting Projects Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Lighting Projects Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards. Lighting Projects Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, lighting manufacturers, architects, lighting consultants, cultural institutions, urban planners, artists and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=176 to see past winners of the A' International Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/176 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Lighting Projects AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across lighting projects, architectural illumination, light art and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring outstanding lighting concepts and artistic illumination projects, the competition promotes innovation in lighting technology, environmental quality and immersive spatial experiences. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help lighting designers, architects, artists, engineering firms and lighting manufacturers present visionary lighting projects to a global audience while advancing excellence in lighting design and light art. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Awards please visit designaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.