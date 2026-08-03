A' Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Instruments and Research Equipment Design Awards

A' Scientific Instruments Design Awards 2026 invites laboratory equipment designers and research innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Awards . The A' Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Awards are open for entries by Scientific Instrument Designers, Research Equipment Designers, Industrial Designers, Mechanical Engineers, Biomedical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Precision Instrument Manufacturers, Laboratory Equipment Manufacturers, Scientific Equipment Brands, Research Equipment Brands, Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Firms, Healthcare Technology Companies, Nanotechnology Specialists, Scientific Instrument Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Scientific instruments, laboratory technologies and research equipment developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Awards is a two-phase competition. TParticipation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of scientific instrument innovations, Scientific Instrument Designers, Research Equipment Designers, Industrial Designers, Mechanical Engineers, Biomedical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Precision Instrument Manufacturers, Laboratory Equipment Manufacturers, Scientific Equipment Brands, Research Equipment Brands, Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Firms, Healthcare Technology Companies, Nanotechnology Specialists, Scientific Instrument Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Scientific Instrument Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Scientific Instrument Awards consideration.The A' Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Awards recognize excellence in scientific equipment that advances research, laboratory performance and technological discovery. From precision laboratory instruments, biomedical devices and analytical systems to measurement technologies, nanotechnology equipment, spectroscopy devices and advanced research tools, the competition celebrates innovations that improve scientific accuracy, efficiency and reliability. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, scientists, engineers, laboratory specialists, biomedical researchers and technology professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, precision, usability, technical excellence and design quality.Scientific Instrument Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Scientific Instrument Awards.Eligible entries include microscopes, laboratory analyzers, biomedical devices, spectroscopy systems, research equipment, precision measuring instruments, laboratory automation technologies and scientific testing solutions that could be submitted to A' Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Awards : Microscopes, Spectrometers, Chromatographs, Centrifuges, Oscilloscopes, Telescopes, Mass Spectrometers, Particle Accelerators and More. Scientific Instrument Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/64 Award for Good Scientific Instrument DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Scientific Instrument Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Scientific Instrument Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Awards.Scientific Instrument Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, research institutions, laboratory equipment manufacturers, biomedical companies, scientists, engineers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=64 to see past winners of the A' International Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/64 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across scientific instruments, laboratory technologies, research equipment and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovative scientific tools and advanced laboratory systems, the competition promotes precision engineering, biomedical innovation and research excellence. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help scientists, laboratory equipment manufacturers, engineering firms and technology companies introduce outstanding scientific innovations to a global audience while advancing excellence in research equipment design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Scientific Instruments and Research Equipment Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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