Playable Solves the Sound-in-Email Problem, Bringing Controllable Audio to Inline AutoPlay Video Inside the Message

Playable’s video technology enables Brands to autoplay HD video on open and add user-controlled sound and playback keeping the user engagement in the message and attention on the CTA.

Playable enables brands to autoplay HD video on open with user-controlled sound & playback—keeping engagement in-message, attention on the CTA. No click-out.

Playable has given marketers autoplay video in email, but sound was the missing piece. That's no longer the case — subscribers now get a sound-enabled video experience without leaving the message.” — Paul Bunn, Chief Operating Officer

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playable’s video technology enables Brands to autoplay HD video on open and add user-controlled sound and playback keeping the user engagement in the message and attention on the CTA. Playable’s solution removes the need to click-out to external video services that erodes the message effectiveness.

Playable Inc., the pioneer in video for digital marketing, today announced a breakthrough in email video technology that solves one of the medium's oldest limitations: sound. Playable's allows HD video to autoplay the moment an email is opened and gives recipients full, user-controlled sound and playback, without redirecting them to YouTube or any other external platform.

Email has never natively supported embedded audio playback. Only WebKit-based clients — Apple Mail and Thunderbird — can render the HTML required to play video with sound directly inside the message. Other major clients, including Gmail and Outlook, have forced marketers to choose between silent autoplay or a click-to-watch experience that sends subscribers away from the email entirely.

That click-out has a cost. Once a subscriber leaves the inbox to watch a video on YouTube, the brand loses control of what happens next. The subscriber may finish the video, but the platform's algorithm is already queuing what plays after it — often a competitor's content, another recommendation, or a negative review. The customer who was most engaged with the brand a moment earlier becomes, instead, YouTube's audience. Many of those subscribers never make it back to the email to complete the call to action, and the video's intended impact is lost along the way.

Playable's architecture serves video assets easily integrated into the email html message on any ESP platform. Playable detects the client and serves the right video experience automatically including the ability to play additional videos selected by the customer from the email.

"Playable has given marketers autoplay video in email, but sound has always been the missing piece," said Paul Bunn, Chief Operating Officer. "That's no longer the case. We've built a way to give subscribers a sound-enabled video experience without asking them to leave the message. Playable enables its customers to keep their subscribers' attention exactly where they want it — on their brand, and on the next step to drive a specific outcome."

Why keeping subscribers inside the message matters

Marketing teams routinely optimize opens, clicks, and calls to action, but few measure what happens after a subscriber leaves the inbox to watch a video elsewhere. Playable's own analysis of email-to-YouTube click behavior shows that every external redirect is a point where a brand can lose the customer altogether — to a competitor's video, to unrelated content, or simply to the endless scroll of "up next." Playable's Leakage Calculator, built to help marketers put a dollar number on that risk, estimates how much revenue can leak from a campaign once subscribers are sent outside the email to watch video — turning an easily overlooked drop-off point into a measurable, addressable cost.

Available now to Playable's enterprise customers, sound-controlled inline autoplay works alongside Playable's existing platform capabilities, including AI Video Editing, Lifecycle Video, Video Lock & Compliance, and Message Authoring, and is compatible with campaigns built for Braze, Salesforce, Klaviyo, Constant Contact, Customer.io, Benchmark Email, Mailchimp and 30 other partners. Enquiries and demo requests can be directed to the media contact below.

Playable’s full suite of capabilities include:

One-click Connectors with Major ESP’s

Within the dashboard of the Playable console are direct connector buttons to Klaviyo, Constant Contact, and Braze, with customer.io coming soon. Playable also connects directly with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Mailchimp, and Benchmark Email. Overall, Playable is compatible with 30+ marketing platforms and 98% of email clients on both desktop and mobile.

Inline AutoPlay with Sound control also available

HD video plays on open, directly inside the email or message channel. On Apple Mail, video renders inline with HD quality and sound. On Gmail, Outlook, and other major clients, Playable delivers a lift-to-browser experience that carries the full email composition, brand context, and JavaScript runtime — so the viewing experience is identical regardless of client.

Lifecycle Video

The video asset inside a sent email can be swapped at any point — mid-campaign, mid-week, or in real time with live streaming. The HTML never changes. Only what it points to. No resend. No new campaign.

Video Lock & Compliance

Videos are protected from alteration at the asset level. The Playable platform passes stringent penetration testing, and the compliance framework is built to meet the requirements of enterprise procurement, IT security review, and regulated industries. Video Lock ensures the right version of an asset reaches the right audience.

AI Video Editing

Playable's AI Video Editor lets marketers record, edit, and publish professional, personalized video directly inside the platform. Finished videos flow straight into the Playable library and Message Authoring, ready to deploy across connected channels.

Message Authoring & Templates

A fully integrated, drag-and-drop email authoring environment built directly into the Playable platform.

About Playable

Playable is a video marketing platform that keeps attention inside the message. Trusted by global brands across all industries, Playable delivers immersive autoplay video experiences across email and digital channels — driving higher engagement, stronger retention, and measurable revenue growth.

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