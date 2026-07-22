Playable Inc. Launches Message Authoring, Advancing Its Fully Integrated Video-First Messaging Platform

Playable - Keep attention inside the message

This fully integrated email design workflow joins Playable's autoplay, AI video editing, and lifecycle capabilities — keeping engagement inside the message.

By bringing email design and video together in one environment, we're making it faster and more intuitive to build campaigns that capture attention and drive engagement.” — Paul Bunn, Chief Revenue Officer & CTO at Playable Inc.

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playable Inc., the pioneer in autoplay video for digital marketing, today announced the launch of Message Authoring — a fully integrated email design experience built directly into the Playable platform. Powered by the Beefree SDK, Message Authoring brings a fully embedded drag-and-drop email builder with a custom Playable Video Content Block directly into the Playable platform, making it easier than ever for marketers to build and deploy high-impact, video-first email campaigns.

Today, most email video still depends on click-to-watch links that carry the recipient out of their inbox and onto an external platform just to press play. That single click is where engagement leaks away — recipients get diverted, distracted, or simply never make the jump, and the video goes unwatched. Playable closes that gap. Video resolves and plays natively inside the email itself, so the moment of engagement never has to leave the message the customer is already reading.

The integration enables marketers to design professional email campaigns with ready-made video-first email templates, and seamlessly embed autoplay video within a single workflow. By incorporating email authoring capabilities into the Playable console, users can now create, edit, and deploy video-driven email campaigns without switching tools or writing code.

At the core of Message Authoring is a custom Playable Video Content Block, built directly into the Playable editor. This allows users to drag and drop video into email templates, select content from their Playable library, and instantly incorporate high-quality video designed to autoplay when the email is opened.

"This integration is about removing friction from the way marketers create and deploy video in email," said Paul Bunn, CIO & CRO of Playable. "By bringing email design and video together in one environment, we're making it faster and more intuitive to build campaigns that capture attention and drive engagement. It's another step toward a more unified, video-first approach to customer and subscriber communication."

Message Authoring reflects a broader shift toward more consolidated marketing workflows, where teams are looking to reduce tool fragmentation and improve speed to market. It also supports Playable's continued expansion toward a more unified, video-first marketing platform, with AI-assisted video creation, video-first email templates, and multi-channel delivery across email, SMS, in-app messaging, and other customer engagement channels.

Message Authoring is available now within the Playable platform.

Playable’s full suite of capabilities include:

One-click Connectors with Major ESP’s

Within the dashboard of the Playable console are direct connector buttons to Klaviyo, Constant Contact, and Braze, with customer.io coming soon. Playable also connects directly with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Mailchimp, and Benchmark Email. Overall, Playable is compatible with 60+ marketing platforms and 98% of email clients on both desktop and mobile.

Inline AutoPlay with Sound control also available

HD video plays on open, directly inside the email or message channel. On Apple Mail, video renders inline with HD quality and sound. On Gmail, Outlook, and other major clients, Playable delivers a lift-to-browser experience that carries the full email composition, brand context, and JavaScript runtime — so the viewing experience is identical regardless of client.

Lifecycle Video

The video asset inside a sent email can be swapped at any point — mid-campaign, mid-week, or in real time with live streaming. The HTML never changes. Only what it points to. No resend. No new campaign.

Video Lock & Compliance

Videos are protected from alteration at the asset level. The Playable platform passes stringent penetration testing, and the compliance framework is built to meet the requirements of enterprise procurement, IT security review, and regulated industries. Video Lock ensures the right version of an asset reaches the right audience.

AI Video Editing

Powered by PuppyDog.io, Playable's AI Video Editor lets marketers record, edit, and publish professional, personalized video directly inside the platform. Finished videos flow straight into the Playable library and Message Authoring, ready to deploy across connected channels.

Message Authoring & Templates (as announced above)

A fully integrated, drag-and-drop email authoring environment powered by Beefree SDK, built directly into the Playable platform.

About Playable

Playable is a video marketing platform that keeps attention inside the message. Trusted by global brands across all industries, Playable delivers immersive autoplay video experiences across email and digital channels — driving higher engagement, stronger retention, and measurable revenue growth.

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