Playable Inc Launches Playable’s Constant Contact Connector, Making Video-in-Email Simple for Constant Contact Marketers

New integration lets Constant Contact users sync and export Playable video directly into Constant Contact email campaigns, with no HTML expertise required.

Playable’s Constant Contact Connector makes adding inline autoplay video in email campaigns effortless — your video is in your campaign in seconds, no technical knowledge needed.” — Paul Bunn, Chief Revenue Officer & CTO at Playable Inc.

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playable Inc., the pioneer in video for digital marketing, today announced the launch of its Constant Contact Connector — an integration that enables Constant Contact users to manage and export Playable video snippets directly into Constant Contact email campaigns as ready-to-send custom HTML emails.

Constant Contact has made digital marketing simple for small businesses — from drag-and-drop editing to sending campaigns in minutes. Until now, adding video to that mix has meant handling embed code and technical workarounds just to get video into a campaign. Playable’s Constant Contact Connector changes that. Playable video assets sync automatically to a dedicated dashboard, and can be exported to Constant Contact in a single click — appearing instantly as draft email campaigns, tagged and ready to send. All the power of video in email, with none of the complexity.

"Small business marketers work hard to stand out in crowded inboxes, and video is one of the most powerful ways to do that," said Paul Bunn, Chief Revenue Officer & CTO at Playable Inc. "Playable’s Constant Contact Connector makes that effortless — your video is in your campaign in seconds, no technical knowledge needed."

Playable’s Constant Contact Connector delivers the following capabilities:

Automatic Asset Sync

The Playable dashboard syncs automatically with a user’s Playable account. Video assets appear as soon as they are available, and a Refresh button lets users pull in any recent changes on demand. No manual uploads or file transfers are required.

One-Click Export to Constant Contact

Video snippets can be exported to Constant Contact as custom HTML email campaigns with a single click. Each exported video arrives in Constant Contact tagged with a [Playable] prefix, making it easy to identify and manage Playable-powered campaigns alongside existing content.

Simple, Guided Export Flow

When exporting, users can rename the video snippet before it lands in Constant Contact — particularly useful when a similar title already exists. The export flow is deliberately streamlined, guiding users from asset selection to a live draft campaign in just a few steps.

Search and Asset Management

A search bar makes it easy to locate specific assets by title across the full Playable library, keeping workflows fast even as video libraries grow.

Available Now

Playable’s Constant Contact Connector is available now to Playable and Constant Contact customers with an active Constant Contact account. Setup takes minutes — connect your Constant Contact account, and your Playable video library is immediately ready to export into email campaigns.

The connector works alongside Playable’s broader platform capabilities, including Inline AutoPlay, Lifecycle Video, and AI Editor and Video Message Studio. Playable HTML can be embedded into campaigns with Braze, Klaviyo, SAP Emarsys, Mailchimp, Salesforce, and many more. Enquiries and demo requests can be directed to the media contact below.

About Playable

Playable is a video marketing platform that keeps attention inside the message. Trusted by global brands across all industries, Playable delivers immersive autoplay video experiences across email and digital channels — driving higher engagement, stronger retention, and measurable revenue growth.

Learn more at https://playable.video/

Media Contact:

Nicole Kennedy, Playable Inc.: nicole.kennedy@playable.video

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