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VSP Royalton / DUI

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B2004170

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ivan Michels                            

STATION: Royalton Barracks             

CONTACT#: (802) 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/01/26 at 0013 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 NB MM 23.4

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Isabel Young                                             

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Royalton Barracks initiated a traffic stop based on a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Isabel Young (37). Investigation revealed Young had operated under the influence. She was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Royalton. Young was processed and released on a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/26 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: WINDSOR

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ivan Michels

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

802-234-9933

 

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VSP Royalton / DUI

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