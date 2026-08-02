VSP Royalton / DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2004170
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ivan Michels
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 08/01/26 at 0013 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 NB MM 23.4
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Isabel Young
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Royalton Barracks initiated a traffic stop based on a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Isabel Young (37). Investigation revealed Young had operated under the influence. She was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Royalton. Young was processed and released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/26 @ 0830 hours
COURT: WINDSOR
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ivan Michels
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
802-234-9933
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.