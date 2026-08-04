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Westminster Barrack - BCI B East / Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1002832 and 25B1003315

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Detective Trooper Acevedo                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks / Bureau of Criminal Investigations                 

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: Between 2018 to 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Athens, Vermont

VIOLATION(S):

  • First-Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
  • Domestic Assault
  • 3 Counts of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child
  • Furnishing Alcohol to Minors / Enabling Consumption of Alcohol by Minors

 

ACCUSED: David Covey                                             

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Athens, Vermont

 

VICTIMS:(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Beginning in the Spring of 2025, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into allegations against David Covey, of Athens, Vermont, of sexual assault against a juvenile and domestic assault against a former partner. As a result of the investigation, David Covey was arrested for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, 3 Counts of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child, Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, and Enabling Consumption of Alcohol by Minors. Covey was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility without bail.  He is scheduled to appear in Windham County Criminal Court, on 08/04/2026, at 12:30 PM

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/2026 - 12:30 PM            

COURT: Windham County - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

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Westminster Barrack - BCI B East / Multiple Offenses

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