Westminster Barrack - BCI B East / Multiple Offenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1002832 and 25B1003315
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Detective Trooper Acevedo
STATION: Westminster Barracks / Bureau of Criminal Investigations
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: Between 2018 to 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Athens, Vermont
VIOLATION(S):
- First-Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
- Domestic Assault
- 3 Counts of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child
- Furnishing Alcohol to Minors / Enabling Consumption of Alcohol by Minors
ACCUSED: David Covey
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Athens, Vermont
VICTIMS:(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Beginning in the Spring of 2025, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into allegations against David Covey, of Athens, Vermont, of sexual assault against a juvenile and domestic assault against a former partner. As a result of the investigation, David Covey was arrested for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, 3 Counts of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child, Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, and Enabling Consumption of Alcohol by Minors. Covey was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Windham County Criminal Court, on 08/04/2026, at 12:30 PM
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/2026 - 12:30 PM
COURT: Windham County - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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