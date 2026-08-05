Berlin Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious w/ a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3006568
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Normile
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/04/2026
TOWN: Cabot
VIOLATION(S):
Lewd and Lascivious w/ a Child
ACCUSED: Troy Borland
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/04/2026, at approximately 1028 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a dispute on Main St. in the Town of Cabot. Once on scene, investigation revealed Troy Borland (43) of Cabot, VT, committed the offense of Lewd and Lascivious with a Child by having inappropriate contact with a juvenile. Borland was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Borland was issued a citation to appear before the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted by members of The Department of Children and Families throughout the investigation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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