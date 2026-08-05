Berlin Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious w/ a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3006568

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Normile

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/04/2026

TOWN: Cabot

VIOLATION(S):

Lewd and Lascivious w/ a Child

ACCUSED: Troy Borland

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/04/2026, at approximately 1028 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a dispute on Main St. in the Town of Cabot. Once on scene, investigation revealed Troy Borland (43) of Cabot, VT, committed the offense of Lewd and Lascivious with a Child by having inappropriate contact with a juvenile. Borland was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Borland was issued a citation to appear before the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted by members of The Department of Children and Families throughout the investigation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.