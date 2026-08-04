Derby Barracks / False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5003487

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East - Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/25/2026 / 1226 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT

VIOLATION: False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

VICTIM: Hunter Lamphere

AGE: 21

PLACE OF EMPLOYMENT: Northern State Correctional Facility

ACCUSED: Joseph Robar

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Currently incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility, St. Albans, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On Thursday afternoon, June 25th, 2026, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into a report that Hunter Lamphere, 21, a Correctional Officer at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, VT assaulted inmate Joseph Robar, 39 on March 3rd, 2025.

Subsequent investigation to include processing video evidence which captured the incident in full, it was evident that Robar falsely accused Correctional Officer Lamphere, and the alleged assault was found to have not occurred.

Robar, who is currently incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility was issued a citation on 08/03/2026 for the offense of False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2026 / 0830 hours

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE