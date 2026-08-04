Derby Barracks / False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5003487
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East - Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/25/2026 / 1226 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT
VIOLATION: False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
VICTIM: Hunter Lamphere
AGE: 21
PLACE OF EMPLOYMENT: Northern State Correctional Facility
ACCUSED: Joseph Robar
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Currently incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility, St. Albans, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On Thursday afternoon, June 25th, 2026, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into a report that Hunter Lamphere, 21, a Correctional Officer at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, VT assaulted inmate Joseph Robar, 39 on March 3rd, 2025.
Subsequent investigation to include processing video evidence which captured the incident in full, it was evident that Robar falsely accused Correctional Officer Lamphere, and the alleged assault was found to have not occurred.
Robar, who is currently incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility was issued a citation on 08/03/2026 for the offense of False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2026 / 0830 hours
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
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