VSP News Release - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1006849

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Karson Kruger

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/01/2026, evening hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Athens, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of someone shooting a trailhead sign on Brookline Road in Athens, Vermont. Investigation revealed the sign was shot and damaged with a 20-gauge shotgun.

The investigation into the matter remains active. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individuals involved is asked to contact Trooper Karson Kruger at 802-722-4600 or Karson.Kruger@vermont.gov

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Vermont State Police Tip Submission Page or by texting the keyword “VTIPS” to 274637 (CRIMES).

Trooper Karson Kruger

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel (802) 722-4600 x3

Email: karson.kruger@vermont.gov