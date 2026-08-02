VSP News Release - Request for information
VSP News Release - Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1006849
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Karson Kruger
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/01/2026, evening hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Athens, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of someone shooting a trailhead sign on Brookline Road in Athens, Vermont. Investigation revealed the sign was shot and damaged with a 20-gauge shotgun.
The investigation into the matter remains active. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individuals involved is asked to contact Trooper Karson Kruger at 802-722-4600 or Karson.Kruger@vermont.gov
Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Vermont State Police Tip Submission Page or by texting the keyword “VTIPS” to 274637 (CRIMES).
Trooper Karson Kruger
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel (802) 722-4600 x3
Email: karson.kruger@vermont.gov
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