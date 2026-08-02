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St Johnsbury Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP NEWS RELEASE-INCIDENT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26A4008064

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Gorman

Station: St. Johnsbury

Contact#: (802)-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/07/2026 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Denzel Davis

AGE: 33

CITY, OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a late reported assault in the town of St Johnsbury. Investigation revealed that Denzel Davis (33) of Lyndon had assaulted a household member. Davis was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Davis was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/03/2026 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2026 at 12:30 PM           

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Kyle Gorman

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)-748-3111

 

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St Johnsbury Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

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