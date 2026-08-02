St Johnsbury Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP NEWS RELEASE-INCIDENT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4008064
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Gorman
Station: St. Johnsbury
Contact#: (802)-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/07/2026 1800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Denzel Davis
AGE: 33
CITY, OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a late reported assault in the town of St Johnsbury. Investigation revealed that Denzel Davis (33) of Lyndon had assaulted a household member. Davis was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Davis was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/03/2026 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2026 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Kyle Gorman
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite #1
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)-748-3111
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