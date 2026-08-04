DRONERESPONDERS Opens Applications for New State Ambassador Program

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National initiative seeks public safety UAS leaders to serve as statewide liaisons for training, awareness, and agency engagement

This initiative will help identify respected leaders who can support awareness, strengthen coordination, and expand access to best practices that benefit agencies and the communities they serve..” — Chief Charles Werner (Ret. Emeritus), Director of DRONERESPONDERS

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DRONERESPONDERS today announced the launch of its new State Ambassador Program , a national initiative designed to strengthen connections with public safety stakeholders across the United States and its territories and help agencies access trusted resources, training opportunities, and peer support for safe and effective unmanned aircraft systems operations.As part of this initiative, DRONERESPONDERS is also announcing that Michael O’Shea will serve as the new DRONERESPONDERS Ambassador Coordinator, helping lead outreach, engagement, and support for the State Ambassador Program. DRONERESPONDERS is also announcing Terry Smith as Training Manager, helping strengthen the organization’s training support and alignment with ambassador outreach and state-level engagement.The program will establish a network of designated State Ambassadors who will serve as liaisons between DRONERESPONDERS and public safety agencies within their respective states. Ambassadors will help raise awareness of DRONERESPONDERS initiatives, conferences, webinars, guidance, and training opportunities while supporting stronger collaboration across law enforcement, fire service, EMS, emergency management, search and rescue, and other government partners involved in public safety missions.The DRONERESPONDERS State Ambassador Program is intended for qualified professionals with a public safety background, strong leadership qualities, and the ability to build relationships across statewide agency networks. Applicants should have experience in public safety UAS operations, training, coordination, policy support, or program leadership and must submit a resume for review by the selection committee.“Public safety agencies across the country are looking for trusted guidance, practical training opportunities, andstronger peer connections as they build and expand their drone programs,” said Michael O’Shea, new DRONERESPONDERS Ambassador Coordinator and former Public Safety Liaison in the FAA UAS Integration Office. “The State Ambassador Program is designed to help connect agencies with the right resources, the right information, and the right people so they can grow safe, effective, and sustainable UAS operations in their states.”“Training is one of the most important drivers of long-term success in public safety drone operations, and this program creates a pathway to strengthen awareness and readiness at the state level,” said Terry Smith, DRONERESPONDERS Training Manager. “By identifying strong ambassadors in each state, we can help more agencies connect with educational opportunities, practical resources, and peer networks that support safer and more capable mission outcomes.”“As public safety drone operations continue to mature, strong state-level leadership and collaboration are more important than ever,” said Chief Charles Werner (Ret.), Director of DRONERESPONDERS. “This initiative will help identify respected leaders who can support awareness, strengthen coordination, and expand access to training and best practices that benefit agencies and the communities they serve.”Selected Ambassadors will be recognized as statewide leaders for public safety UAS within the DRONERESPONDERS network and will receive access to DRONERESPONDERS conferences, training opportunities, outreach materials, and official program merchandise. The program also envisions train-the-trainer development support to help Ambassadors strengthen awareness and education within their states.DRONERESPONDERS expects State Ambassadors to serve as a conduit between the organization and state public safety agencies, support outreach and resource navigation, assist with training awareness, and represent DRONERESPONDERS at relevant events and conferences in their states when appropriate.Applications and nominations are now being accepted. Interested candidates and those wishing to recommend a qualified public safety leader should visit the official DRONERESPONDERS.org Ambassador Program application page for submission details and program information.About DRONERESPONDERSDRONERESPONDERS is the leading nonprofit program supporting public safety agencies and emergency services organizations using unmanned aircraft systems, Counter-UAS, and advanced aviation technologies for life-saving missions. The program delivers training, data-driven insights, operational best practices, and collaboration opportunities for first responders across law enforcement, fire service, emergency management, and disaster response. DRONERESPONDERS is an official program of AIRT. For more information, visit DRONERESPONDERS.ORG.About AIRTAIRT (Airborne International Response Team) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization advancing Drones For Goodand AAM For Goodinitiatives in support of public safety, emergency response, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. AIRT is the parent organization and official home of DRONERESPONDERS. For more information, visit AIRT.NGO.Media ContactAngela CostelloDRONERESPONDERS / AIRTCommunications@DRONERESPONDERS.org###

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