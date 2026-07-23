DRONERESPONDERS Celebrates Milestone of 15,000 Active Members, Advancing the Future of Public Safety Innovation

A growing force in public safety UAS, DRONERESPONDERS continues to expand access to training, resources, and collaboration worldwide.

What began as an effort to connect first responders has become a global movement—one that is transforming how agencies operate and serve their communities.” — Chief Charles Werner (Ret), Founder and Director of DRONERESPONDERS

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DRONERESPONDERS , the world’s leading nonprofit program supporting public safety drone operations, has surpassed 15,000 active members, marking a significant milestone in just six years of growth.Founded in April 2019, DRONERESPONDERS has rapidly evolved into a central force in advancing unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), Counter-UAS, and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) across the public safety sector. The organization continues to expand access to critical training, operational resources, and collaborative networks that enable agencies nationwide to build, scale, and sustain effective drone programs.Since its inception, DRONERESPONDERS has provided, high-impact resources to the public safety community, including the industry’s most comprehensive Public Safety UAS Resource Center, a robust UAS Directory, national working groups, educational webinars, and large-scale conferences. These initiatives have created a connected ecosystem that supports knowledge sharing, operational excellence, and innovation.In parallel, DRONERESPONDERS has played an active role in shaping national policy by working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration and contributing formal recommendations to the FAA, FCC, DOJ, and other federal agencies. This ongoing engagement has helped ensure that the unique needs of public safety operators are represented in evolving regulatory frameworks.“Reaching 15,000 active members reflects both the commitment of the public safety community and the growing importance of drones in life-saving operations,” said Chief Charles Werner (Ret), Founder and Director of DRONERESPONDERS. “What began as an effort to connect first responders has become a global movement—one that is transforming how agencies operate and serve their communities.”In 2026, DRONERESPONDERS further expanded its impact through the launch of UNITE (UAS National Initiative for Training and Education), a national program designed to deliver practical, mission-focused training for responders and program leaders. UNITE is focused on strengthening leadership, enhancing operational readiness, and building long-term resilience across public safety drone programs.“Surpassing 15,000 members is more than a milestone—it demonstrates the momentum and shared purpose driving this community forward,” said Christopher Todd, Executive Director of AIRT, the nonprofit home of DRONERESPONDERS. “As public safety aviation continues to evolve, DRONERESPONDERS remains committed to equipping agencies with the tools, training, and leadership needed to meet the future with confidence.”DRONERESPONDERS extends its appreciation to its members, sponsors, and partners whose support continues to fuel this progress and expand the impact of public safety UAS innovation worldwide.Join DRONERESPONDERS Today! Membership is Free! www.DRONERESPONDERS.org About DRONERESPONDERS:DRONERESPONDERS is the leading nonprofit program supporting public safety agencies and emergency services organizations using unmanned aircraft systems, Counter-UAS, and advanced aviation technologies for life-saving missions. The program delivers training, data-driven insights, operational best practices, and collaboration opportunities for first responders across law enforcement, fire service, emergency management, and disaster response.About AIRT:AIRT (Airborne International Response Team) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization advancing DronesForGoodand AAM For Goodinitiatives in support of public safety, emergency response, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. AIRT is the parent organization and official home of DRONERESPONDERS.

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