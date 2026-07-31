As Drone Harassment Complaints Rise, DRONERESPONDERS Releases Free Resource for Victims and Law Enforcement

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Free guides and resources show individuals and law enforcement how to address drone harassment using laws already on the books

When an officer has the right information, they can act. When a victim knows what to document, their case is buildable. Virginia proved that in 2024” — Chief Charles L. Werner, EFO (Ret., Emeritus), Director, DRONERESPONDERS

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A national nonprofit is releasing free legal guides aimed at correcting a widespread misconception that is stalling drone harassment cases: that only the Federal Aviation Administration can act when someone uses a drone to spy on, follow or intimidate another person. DRONERESPONDERS , a nonprofit program that supports public safety drone operations and is run under the Airborne International Response Team, said Thursday it has fielded a growing number of calls from people who say they were told by local police that drone harassment falls outside their jurisdiction. That is incorrect, the group said, and a 2024 Virginia conviction proved it.The FAA regulates how a drone flies, not how it is used against a person, according to the group. Stalking, harassment, trespassing and voyeorism remain state crimes regardless of whether a drone is involved, and state and local police already have the legal authority to investigate and prosecute them."Drone technology is evolving faster than awareness of how to address its misuse, and law enforcement agencies across the country are hungry for practical guidance," said Charles L. Werner, a retired fire chief who directs DRONERESPONDERS. "The authority and the statutes are already in place. ... When an officer has the right information, they can act. When a victim knows what to document, their case is buildable. Virginia proved that in 2024. We want every jurisdiction to have that same confidence."The new package includes two eight-page guides available for free download at droneresponders.org: one outlining legal rights and remedies for harassment victims, and a second comparing federal FAA rules with state laws, including drone-specific privacy and harassment statutes now in place in more than 27 states. A companion presentation is also available.The guides walk people who believe they are being targeted through steps to build a case on their own, including keeping a written log of incidents, recording timestamped video and identifying a drone's Remote ID — a broadcast signal required under federal law that can help trace a device to its registered operator. The materials also lay out the statutes officers can use to investigate and charge cases, and the evidence prosecutors need to pursue a conviction.Virginia has emerged as a model for how such cases can be prosecuted. In Rockingham County in 2024, Dustin Eugene Honeycutt pleaded guilty to six counts in what the group described as the nation's first drone stalking conviction built on Remote ID evidence. Investigators used the drone's Remote ID broadcast to identify the registered operator and obtain a search warrant, according to DRONERESPONDERS.While drone harassment is not tracked as a distinct crime category in national crime statistics, the group said reports to its organization have been climbing steadily as drones become more accessible.DRONERESPONDERS said it is encouraging victim advocacy groups, police departments, prosecutors and judges to distribute the materials freely. The organization, founded in 2019, supports public safety agencies in more than 85 countries and is a program of AIRT, a Miami-based nonprofit that also runs disaster-response drone initiatives.About DRONERESPONDERS:DRONERESPONDERS is the leading nonprofit program supporting public safety agencies and emergency services organizations using unmanned aircraft systems, Counter-UAS, and advanced aviation technologies for life-saving missions. The program delivers training, data-driven insights, operational best practices, and collaboration opportunities for first responders across law enforcement, fire service, emergency management, and disaster response. DRONERESPONDERS is an official program of AIRT. For more information, visit DRONERESPONDERS.ORG.About AIRT:AIRT (Airborne International Response Team) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization advancing Drones For Goodand AAM For Goodinitiatives in support of public safety, emergency response, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. AIRT is the parent organization and official home of DRONERESPONDERS. For more information, visit AIRT.NGO.

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