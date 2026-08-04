Riemann Computing Unveils LonScript: A Leap Toward Artificial General Intelligence - 1434x Faster Than Python

How Much Faster is LonScript? LonScript Performance Summary LonScript Benchmark Tests

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riemann Computing has officially completed development on LonScript, a revolutionary programming language built for unmatched speed and efficiency in scientific and technical computing. Engineered to streamline complex mathematical operations and physics simulations, LonScript vastly outperforms traditional languages like Python, completing intricate calculations in seconds instead of minutes.

This breakthrough performance solves a major hurdle in artificial intelligence development. By significantly cutting the computational time and resources needed to train large-scale models, LonScript allows researchers to iterate rapidly and experiment with more sophisticated architectures. Such efficiency is essential for creating the advanced, resource-heavy systems required to achieve safe Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

“LonScript marks a paradigm shift in computational problem-solving,” stated Andrew Kamal, founder of Riemann Computing. “Its capacity to execute high-performance tasks with minimal latency moves us closer to safe AGI, making the development of cutting-edge AI models more accessible and scalable.”

With AI demand surging, LonScript positions Riemann Computing as an emerging leader in technological innovation, offering a powerful catalyst to accelerate the development timeline for increasingly sophisticated and capable machines. You can learn more about Riemann Computing via its campaign on Wefunder. As always, none of this is investment or financial advice. Please do your own due diligence and research.

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