Innovative Michigan-based Startup Stark Drones Corporation becomes Riemann Computing Inc.

Stark Drones rebrands to Riemann Computing, with goals to be a holdings company for innovation. They are named after the Riemann Hypothesis.

We want to change the world for the better, especially in regions like Africa. Ethiopia is the heart of Africa, represented by the Lion crushing Apep, guarded by St. George, and beholder of the Ark.” — Stark Global Initiative

MANHATTAN, NY, USA, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stark Drones Corporation have now rebranded to Riemann Computing Inc., a holdings company which also has a network called Starkcom Global that aims to provide cost-effective internet connectivity and telemetry. Riemann Computing Inc. is a shifted focus on computing, and the core technologies Riemann Computing has been tailored towards aim to disrupt telecom and infrastructure as industries. Riemann Computing Inc. also helps run the Stark Global Initiative, a non-profit and philanthropic branch aimed at promoting cultural diasporas, such as the Solomonic Dynasty, Coptic heritage, and building water harvesting devices, linguistic services, and various forms of global aide.

Riemann Computing Inc., a registered C-Corp, aims to make money through industry-established partnerships, pilots with various countries, and through its software and hardware services. Riemann Computing Inc. has been highly focused on signal computing and data compression as its two core technologies, along with other novel technologies such as Compressed Air Energy Storage for sustainability and grid or various proprietary valve and power-wall mechanisms.

Before the brand name change, Stark Drones was actually called Stark Drones because they originally started off the idea of wanting to build CAES batteries for drones, which shifted towards the technology being utilized for water harvesting, which shifted towards a focus on sustainability and beach-water testing, which shifted towards underwater wireless networks and telemetry. The word Stark means template in the English dictionary, and they tried revamping an e-commerce store to eventually supply custom drone products. This so-called cycle of innovation challenges went full circle and created a heavy emphasis on computing, mathematics, and algorithms to tackle many of the world's developmental problems.

Riemann Computing Inc. wants to start by offering cost-effective connectivity, because access to the internet can establish tools for faster economic growth, literacy, and leveling up the playing field. They worked on the Starkcom Global Network to build CubeSats and an internet balloon-based launch system. Next, could eventually be the idea of building smart cities or full-fledged pipelines for sustainable development with Connectivity + Power + Water.

Self-sustaining cities are the future. We have enough food on the planet where people can probably eat over 6000 calories each + surplus, but still struggle from world hunger. We can design bioethical herbicides, self-sustaining grids, and be a light to the world through advocacy. The founder of Riemann Computing Inc. has a heart for Africa, being a Copt, holding the Eb1b gene, and being related to King Solomon, he looks at Ethiopia as the most beautiful country in the world along with Egypt, and calls Africans his brothers. Africa has been unfortunately riddled with corruption, foreign interests trying to destabilize regions, yet you have some of the happiest and kindest people there. Contradictory to what is said in the west, Africa is a no-nonsense region with the world's brightest, most resilient, and faithful people.

Riemann Computing Inc. also hopes to utilize its technology in various other areas including Southeast Asia, India, Jamaica, rural Islands, the Caribbeans, and the EU. They are more than a technology company. They are a pro-humanity, pro-ethical tech, and pro-peace company established by a Copt who hopes to be a light onto the world. Money is important, but so is building technology that provides for various underrepresented and remarkable groups. Infact, these groups if represented, likely will have more ethical uses of technology and find innovative ways to go about sustainable development.

Riemann Computing Inc. wants to operate under the premise that you can be a for-profit company that does have a non-profit sub-entity, or a for-profit company that is lucrative, but still charitable. They don't want to do business with people who utilize slave labor, genocide, or corruption to get deals done on the side. They want to do business with community leaders, passionate innovators, and the next generation of young people trying to make a difference. That is what Riemann Computing is all about. It is a long journey, and the regulatory scope might seem narrow, but Riemann Computing Inc. is all about being relentless when it comes to hard to navigate challenges.

