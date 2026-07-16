Riemann Computing Created a New Programming Language for Physicists

Riemann Computing Banner Image LonScript GUI Riemann Computing/Starkcom Global Branding

Riemann Computing is building a programming language aimed at massively disrupting the way computation is done.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riemann Computing has recently released a preview teaser for LonScript, its programming language designed to perform mathematical operations with enhanced speed, support multi-state and parallel execution, and serve as a preferred language for scientific computing. The teaser demonstrates Fibonacci sequences, matrices, and linear algebra, and highlights LonScript’s potential to simulate quantum circuits. The language is positioned as an interpretive option suitable for both classical and post-classical computing.

Formerly known as Stark Drones, Riemann Computing was established in 2018 with the aim of developing technologies that disrupt the telecommunications and infrastructure sectors. The company is currently conducting an equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder and has generated a substantial amount of test data.

Riemann Computing seeks to leverage its proprietary technologies to improve global connectivity. Its core focus is data compression, complemented by techniques applied to AI model development. Part of this initiative is the OpenPeer AI family, which already includes test models available on Hugging Face.

The company’s stated objective is to enable processing of larger data volumes, expand computational capabilities, and solve complex problems more rapidly, cost-effectively, and with reduced energy consumption. It characterizes itself as a mathematics-focused firm aiming to achieve leading compression performance, while also prioritizing sustainability.

For more information, please visit Riemann Computing’s official website or its Wefunder campaign.

As always, please do your own due diligence and research. None of this is investment or financial advice.

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