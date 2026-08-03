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PC is the contracting business, PP is the supervisor. The free guide shows which number belongs on your quote and how to verify it in two minutes.

Homeowners are told to ask for the licence number, then nobody explains what they are looking at. Two letters change the meaning entirely.” — Josh Rezaie

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perth painting and decorating firm ABC Paint & Deco has published Master Painters Perth: How to Check Who You Are Hiring , a free guide explaining how Western Australian homeowners can verify a painter's credentials before accepting a quote, and identifying two errors that appear widely across the industry.The first concerns which registration number appears on a quote. Painting contractors in Western Australia are registered through the Building Services Board, and the register uses two prefixes. A PC number belongs to a painting contractor, the entity legally able to contract for the work. A PP number belongs to a painting practitioner, an individual who supervises it.The guide states that a quote showing only a PP number is showing the supervisor's registration rather than that of the business taking the money. It notes this is often not deliberate, and is frequently just a tradesperson quoting the number they know, but that it does not confirm what the homeowner assumes it confirms.The second error concerns the regulator itself. The Painters Registration Board, named as the current authority on a considerable number of Australian painting company websites, was abolished in August 2011, and the Painters' Registration Act 1961 repealed. Painters in Western Australia have been registered by the Building Services Board under the Building Services (Registration) Act 2011 since. The guide also notes there is no "PRN" prefix in the WA register, despite the term appearing on industry sites.The guide sets out a three-step verification process using the state's free public register, which requires no login: search the number or business name, confirm the name on the registration matches the business on the quote, and check the expiry date. It also explains the distinction between three credentials homeowners often treat as interchangeable: state registration, which is a legal requirement; Master Painters and Decorators Association membership, which is an industry standard awarded by the trade; and manufacturer accreditation, which is awarded by a paint company and typically connects to product warranty."Homeowners are told to ask for the licence number, which is good advice, and then nobody explains what they are looking at," said Josh Rezaie, Director of ABC Paint & Deco. "Two letters change the meaning entirely. We put our own registration on the page and invited people to check it, because a credential you cannot verify is just a sentence on a website."ABC Paint & Deco holds painting contractor registration PC 101034, current to July 2028, and is a member of the Master Painters and Decorators Association of Western Australia. Both can be checked independently, the registration on the WA Online Licence Search and the membership through the association's own painter directory. The guide lists the company's registration, nominated supervisor number, registered address, ABN and review record in a single table alongside where each can be verified.The guide explicitly declines to claim the company is the oldest, largest or most awarded painter in Perth, naming two competitors that hold those positions: AJ Cochrane, trading for approximately 90 years and holder of the 2024 Master Painter and Decorator of the Year, and Barker-Whittle, established in 1968.Master Painters Perth: How to Check Who You Are Hiring is available in full on the ABC Paint & Deco website.About ABC Paint & DecoABC Paint & Deco Pty Ltd (ABN 62 626 255 605) is a painting and decorating company based in Welshpool, Western Australia, holding painting contractor registration PC 101034 with the Building Services Board and membership of the Master Painters and Decorators Association of Western Australia. The company delivers residential, commercial, industrial and retail painting across the Perth metropolitan area, with a complimentary colour consultation included on every project.

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