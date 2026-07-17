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Ten Perth painting companies ranked on seven verifiable criteria, with every Google rating checked and a section conceding where competitors win.

A ranking where the author wins every category is worthless. We published the figures that flatter us next to the ones that do not, and every number can be checked in about a minute.” — Josh Rezaie, Director, ABC Paint & Deco

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perth painting and decorating firm ABC Paint & Deco has published Best Painters in Perth 2026 , a ranked comparison of ten Western Australian painting companies that applies the same seven criteria to every firm on the list, including the publisher, and names the categories in which its competitors win.The report opens with a disclosure rather than a sales pitch: it is written by one of the ten companies being ranked, and that company finishes first. What follows is unusual for the genre. A section titled "Where we lose" concedes five categories outright, naming the competitors that beat ABC Paint & Deco on review volume, company age, large-scale commercial capability, published warranty terms and industry awards.Among the concessions: Allure Painting Services holds the same 4.9-star Google rating as ABC Paint & Deco, but from nearly double the number of reviews. AJ Cochrane & Sons has traded continuously since 1933 and has been a winner or finalist at the Master Painters WA awards more than 60 times. MPD Painters & Decorators has delivered Tier 1 projects including Perth Stadium and Perth Children's Hospital, work the report states plainly is beyond the publisher's own scale.The ranking applies seven criteria to each company: licensing and registration, manufacturer accreditation, industry body membership, verified review score and volume taken together, named and photographed work, workmanship guarantee, and colour and design capability. Every Google rating quoted in the report was verified against each company's own public profile on the publication date, including the publisher's.The report also gives Western Australian consumers a way to check any painter before accepting a quote. Painting contractors in WA are registered through the Building Services Board, and the report explains the distinction between the two registration prefixes: PC numbers belong to painting contractors, the entities that can legally contract for the work, while PP numbers belong to individual practitioners who supervise it. A quote showing only a PP number, the report notes, is showing the wrong credential. Any registration can be checked free of charge on the state's public register."A ranking where the author wins every category is worthless," said Josh Rezaie, Director of ABC Paint & Deco. "So we published the figures that flatter us next to the ones that do not, and every number can be checked in about a minute. If a reader ends up hiring one of our competitors for the right reasons, the report has done its job."ABC Paint & Deco ranks first in its own assessment on the combined weight of a verified 4.9 star Google rating, invitation-only Dulux accreditation, membership of the Master Painters and Decorators Association, painting contractor registration PC 101034, and a portfolio that spans national retail fitouts, including Tiffany & Co and Ralph Lauren at DFO Perth Airport, alongside prestige residential projects in suburbs including City Beach, Dalkeith and Cottesloe. The company backs its work with the ABC Guarantee , a two-level structure that combines manufacturer product cover, set out in the specification sheets provided to every client, with a workmanship guarantee assessed for each individual project.The report closes with a standing correction policy: any company listed that disputes a factual claim about itself can submit evidence, and the article will be corrected publicly.Best Painters in Perth 2026 is available in full on the ABC Paint & Deco website About ABC Paint & DecoABC Paint & Deco Pty Ltd (ABN 62 626 255 605) is a Dulux Accredited painting and decorating company based in Welshpool, Western Australia, holding painting contractor registration PC 101034 with the Building Services Board. The company delivers residential, commercial, industrial and retail painting across the Perth metropolitan area, with a complimentary colour consultation included on every project.

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