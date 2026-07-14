A new industry guide compares ten working Australian medico-legal providers against the same seven criteria, and Independent OT Medico Legal finishes first.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent OT Medico Legal , an occupational therapy medico-legal firm operating since 1984, has taken the top spot in a newly published guide ranking the best medico-legal report providers in Australia , a comparison built to give solicitors, insurers and scheme decision-makers the like-for-like reference the market has never had.Anyone who has tried to compare medico-legal providers online knows the market is difficult to navigate. Searches for the best providers return directories, sponsored listings and each firm's own "trusted by the industry" tagline, almost none of which is genuinely comparable. The guide, produced by Independent OT Medico Legal, takes a different approach: it pulls public information on ten working Australian providers, applies the same seven criteria to each, and publishes an honest, verifiable entry for every firm.Providers were assessed against seven criteria: longevity in the Australian market, delivery model, principal and team credentials, built-in quality control, specialisation depth, geographic coverage, and public reviews and verifiable reputation. The guide also distinguishes the three structurally different kinds of provider in the market, direct-delivery occupational therapy specialists, medical-specialist coordinators, and digital booking platforms, noting that all three are legitimate and answer different briefs.Independent OT Medico Legal finished first on the strength of several verifiable facts. It is the longest-running provider in the comparison, having prepared occupational therapy reports for Australian law firms, insurers and schemes for more than 40 years. Principal Rebecca Thompson was awarded the 2025 Legal Masters Expert Witness Award, the only recognised industry award attached to a named principal among the firms compared. The firm holds a 5.0-star Google rating, and it is the only provider in the guide that sends two senior occupational therapists to every assessment at no additional cost, with one clinician authoring the report and the second peer-reviewing it before release."Referrers deserve a comparison built on facts they can check for themselves," said Rebecca Thompson, Principal Occupational Therapist at Independent OT Medico Legal. "The criteria are the ones a decision-maker actually uses when briefing a report, and they were applied to every firm the same way."The ranking is built on public information collected during June 2026 from each provider's own website, LinkedIn, Google Business Profile listings and publicly accessible directories. Google ratings and review counts were recorded at the time of writing and may have shifted since.About Independent OT Medico LegalIndependent OT Medico Legal, formerly Independent OT Services, was founded in 1984 and is one of Australia's longest-established occupational therapy medico-legal providers. Its senior occupational therapists conduct thorough, objective assessments of children and adults and prepare comprehensive, well-justified reports for law firms, insurers and statutory schemes nationwide. The firm works across all seven states and territories, with a preference for in-home assessment where day-to-day function and the home environment are central to the question. Its work spans catastrophic injury, work capacity and total and permanent disability, motor vehicle accidents, public liability, medical negligence, dust disease, birth injury and family law. All assessing clinicians are registered with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA).

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