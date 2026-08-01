Go Gold Rock Painting & Memorial Walk
Go Gold Memorial Rock Painting & Memorial Walk
Join the 6th Annual Go Gold Memorial in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Community members are invited to paint memorial rocks in honor or memory of children affected by cancer. The painted rocks will be displayed along the Price River Trail during the Memorial Walk.
Rock Painting Sessions
- August 27 & 28
- 4:00–7:00 p.m.
- USU Extension Office, 751 E. 100 N., Price (4th door from the east parking lot)
- All materials are provided. Paint names, memories, kind words, dates, symbols, animals, or other meaningful designs.
Memorial Walk
- September 19
- 10:00 a.m.
- Price River Trail (meet at the north parking lot behind JB’s Restaurant)
- Everyone is welcome to attend and view the memorial display, even if you did not paint a rock.
For sponsorship information or questions, email gogoldmemorial@gmail.com or follow Go Gold Rock Painting & Memorial Walk on Facebook and @go.gold.memorial on Instagram.
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