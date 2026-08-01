2026 Carbon County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue Demolition Derby

2026 Carbon County Search & Rescue Demolition Derby

Get ready for one of Carbon County’s most anticipated nights of motorsports as drivers from across the region battle it out in the arena for bragging rights, prize money, and demolition derby glory. Expect hard-hitting action, fierce competition, and nonstop excitement as cars crash, collide, and fight to be the last one running.

Hosted by the dedicated volunteers of Carbon County Search & Rescue, this annual event helps support the vital services they provide throughout our community. Bring the whole family and enjoy an evening packed with horsepower, entertainment, concessions, and unforgettable moments.

Whether you’re a longtime derby fan or attending for the first time, the Carbon County Search & Rescue Demolition Derby delivers the kind of edge-of-your-seat excitement you won’t want to miss.

Event Details

Date: August 15, 2026

Location: CERCUT Grandstand Arena, Price, Utah

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Show Starts: 6:00 p.m.

For driver registration, event rules, tickets, and updates, visit carboncountyderby.com.