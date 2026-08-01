Wildbunch Bike Family presents: Back to School Carnival
Wild Bunch Bike Family Back-to-School Carnival
Bring the whole family for an afternoon of fun, community, and back-to-school excitement at the Wild Bunch Bike Family Back-to-School Carnival!
Free community event designed to celebrate the end of summer and help families get ready for the new school year.
Event Details
- Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026
- Time: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Location: Emery County Fairgrounds Park, Castle Dale, Utah
Come out for an afternoon of fun, friendship, and community as we celebrate the new school year together. Everyone is welcome!
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