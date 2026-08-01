Wildbunch Bike Family presents: Back to School Carnival

Wild Bunch Bike Family Back-to-School Carnival

Bring the whole family for an afternoon of fun, community, and back-to-school excitement at the Wild Bunch Bike Family Back-to-School Carnival!

Free community event designed to celebrate the end of summer and help families get ready for the new school year.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Emery County Fairgrounds Park, Castle Dale, Utah

Come out for an afternoon of fun, friendship, and community as we celebrate the new school year together. Everyone is welcome!