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33rd Annual Canyon Days Reunion

Canyon Days Reunion Weekend – August 7–8, 2026 🎉

Join us for a weekend of history, memories, and community!

📍 Friday, August 7
Spring Canyon Tour
🕤 Meet at 9:30 a.m.
📍 Park behind the Helper Museum

📍 Saturday, August 8
Canyon Days Reunion
🕦 Begins at 11:30 a.m.
📍 Spring Glen Park
🍽️ Potluck lunch at noon (please bring a dish to serve 12–15 people)
🎉 Auction and kids’ games to follow

We’ll provide: Meat trays, drinks, water, and paper products.

Don’t forget: Lawn chairs, old photos, and your favorite memories!

For more information, contact Pam Olson at 801-520-7564.

We look forward to seeing everyone for a fun weekend celebrating Spring Canyon and the friendships that continue to bring us together!

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33rd Annual Canyon Days Reunion

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