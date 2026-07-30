State Command Sgt. Maj. Clement Y. F. Hew is presented the Legion of Merit by Maj. Gen. Edward V. Richardson, state adjutant general, April 21. Hew in 1947 Command Sgt. Major Hew retires page 3 (Pictures from the 1993 April – May Pūpūkahi)

By Staff Sgt. Stephen M. Lum

After more than 44 years of service with the Hawaii National Guard, the “coach” has hung up his hat. State Command Sgt. Maj. Clement Y.F. Hew retired, April 29.

Maui-born Hew enlisted the Hawaii National Guard in 1949, while still a junior at Kaimuki High School. He worked for the City and County of Honolulu’s Public Works Division of Engineering for 33 years, until his retirement in 1986.

In 1962, Hew began a 27-year coaching career at Iolani School. He stopped coaching at Iolani when he took on his full-time duties of state command sergeant major in 1989.

“My job,” said Hew, “was to provide the enlisted members a voice at higher headquarters, a place to air their ideas, complaints and concerns.”

Transferring his coaching skills to the Guard, Hew practiced a “one team” concept to get the most out of his troops.

”Whether working with Army or Air Guard, reserve or active components,” Hew told his NCOs, “we should all be working toward a common goal, for

the betterment of all.”

Hew was scheduled for a quiet retirement last October, but, in the wake of Hurricane Iniki, extended to assist in the recovery efforts.

“I wanted the soldiers to understand why they were on Kauai,” said Hew, “We were there to help our brothers and sisters, to help the community.

“I met each unit as a they returned from Kauai to their home stations. I asked the soldiers if they were going home satisfied.

“They said, ‘Yes, the humanitarian mission gave us a gratifying feeling — a mission with purpose.’ “

Hew says that the people of the Guard are what he will miss the most in his retirement.

“I won’t forget the camaraderie and the friends I’ve made through my years with the field artillery (1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery), the brigade (29th Infantry Brigade) and the rest ofmy National Guard family.”

Hew was presented the Legion of Merit and the Meritorious Service Medal by Maj. Gen. Edward V. Richardson, state adjutant general, at an awards ceremony April 21.

His other awards include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Reserve Component Medal, Noncommissioned Officer’s Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Hawaii National Guard Medal for Merit, Hawaii National Guard Commendation Medal, and Hawaii National Guard Service Bar with two Kahili devices.

More than 450 people celebrated Hew’s retirement at a luau held at Star of the Sea School, April 24.

In parting, Hew thanked General Richardson for his support and concern for the troops, and the well wishers who visited or sent cards during his brief hospital stay in March.

“Also a special thanks to Col. Mike Rawlins, retired Chief Warrant Officer Maurice Souza, Ann Tsuji, Jan DeRego, the Hawaii National Guard Enlisted Association, and all the family and friends that made my retirement luau a memorable one.